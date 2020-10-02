Kilmarnock v Motherwell postponed after Rugby Park squad forced into self-isolation

Kilmarnock’s Premiership game with Motherwell this evening has been postponed after the entire Killie first-team squad was forced to self-isolate.

The news comes after six Rugby Park players tested positive for coronavirus.

An SPFL statement said: “Kilmarnock FC wrote to the SPFL indicating that they were not in a position to fulfil this evening’s scheduled fixture against Motherwell and the club requested a postponement of the fixture.

“The SPFL board met this afternoon and has agreed to postpone the fixture while the position is investigated.

“An investigation will now be carried out by the SPFL to ascertain the circumstances leading to this postponement.”

Last month, St Mirren played and lost to Hibs, despite having three goalkeepers unavailable after positive tests. The Buddies were forced to bring in Zdenek Zlamal from Hearts on an emergency loan.