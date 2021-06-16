Kieran Tierney will bust a gut to make himself available for Scotland’s pivotal clash with England on Friday night.

Tierney missed the Czech Republic defeat with a calf problem, remaining at Scotland basecamp in Darlington rather than travelling to Hampden Park.

That 2-0 defeat puts even greater emphasis on Scotland getting a result at Wembley, to aid their chances of getting out of the group.

Arsenal defender Tierney watched Monday’s game from his hotel room and is determined to avoid a repeat.

He said: “I was gutted. I was so down. I stayed back and did rehab work as well. I was just so flat that day. I stayed back here trying to get fit for Friday and it was probably the longest day. It was a horrible day.

“Watching the anthem was amazing, but what I was feeling inside was terrible. I wanted to be there so much. I wanted to help the boys out, wanted them to do so well and not being able to help was hard to take.

“I probably felt 10 times worse than everyone, honestly. But that’s what you need to deal with in football. You get ups and downs. This was a down. I need to count myself lucky, there is a lot worse things going on and a lot worse things that can happen. I’m just doing my best to be fit for Friday night.

“I trained today (Wednesday), I’ll train tomorrow and the decision will probably be made tomorrow afternoon or even on Friday before the game.”

While Tierney did not make for a great spectator earlier this week, he sees signs of encouragement for the national side.

He has called for his colleagues to believe in their chances of making it out of the group and still having a good tournament.

Tierney added: “We haven’t been here in 23 years. I’d say we believe, but we can always believe more. I mean belief in terms of we are going into the last two games, not belief that we are good players.

“Belief that we can still go through, belief that we can still have a good tournament is important going into the last two games. These are going to be tough games against tough, tough opposition.

“We’re going to go down there and fight for everything. It’s a derby. It’s a big rivalry in football. We’re looking forward to it. There is no doubt about it, we’re really looking forward to this game.

“The supporters believe as well, right to the last kick of the ball. From what I heard the atmosphere was brilliant at the start of the game and that is what you need.

“Going to Wembley, I’m sure the Scotland fans that are there will be heard as well and will help us. Going into the last game the fans will help us as well.”

The worst-case scenario for Tierney would be to be sat on the sidelines again, or watching on television as his team-mates bid to achieve the result of a lifetime.

He said: “It will probably be worse because the idea of missing that game was to be ready for Friday. But football doesn’t always work like that.

“It is not always ideal, you have setbacks and I’ve had plenty of them. It’s just about how you react and bounce back. I’m bouncing back from a big disappointment as well so we’ll see how I feel.”