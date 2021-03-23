Kevin Nisbet’s Scotland call-up fulfilled promise to his late father

If Kevin Nisbet makes his international debut over the next week it would be particularly poignant.

By making it into the Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers against Austria, Israel and Faroe Islands the Hibs striker has fulfilled a promise he made to his late father.

Thomas Nisbet died following a battle with liver cancer in October.

Kevin, 24, says one of the last conversations they had was about him being part of the international set-up.

The player, who has netted 14 goals for Hibs this season, said: “He was a huge fan. When he was younger he used to go to all the Scotland games.

“He has always said to me that you are going to play for Scotland one day.

“It was one of the last conversations we had together: ‘go and get yourself in the Scotland set-up’.

“I am obviously happy to have fulfilled a promise I made to him. I have got myself here and now it’s time to show what I can do and keep myself there.”

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Scotland start their World Cup qualifying campaign against Austria at Hampden on Thursday before tackling Israel in Tel Aviv on Sunday and facing the Faroe Islands at the national stadium a week tomorrow.

Reflecting on what it would mean if he does make his international bow in the next three games, Nisbet added: “It will be a big moment for me and my family.

“I think they are very proud of me and I know my dad will be looking down on me very proud as well.

“He has always had faith in me. He always said that I would make it even when I was in a hole after being released by (Partick) Thistle, he always said I would bounce back.

“He always had that faith in me. I am just delighted to have kept a promise to him.”