Junior football put on hold in wake of tougher Covid measures in Scotland

North region junior football has been put on hold after the Scottish Junior Football Association “voted unanimously” to suspend matches in the wake of new Covid-19 restrictions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced tougher measures to combat the spread of coronavirus earlier this week, however, “professional football” was allowed to continue.

Questions still remain over the part-time game, including the lower leagues at senior level and the juniors, where players are mostly untested and have other jobs.

However, a statement from the SJFA said: “The Management Committee of the Scottish Junior Football Association has voted unamiously to suspend junior football until the 31st of January 2021. The suspension includes training and the playing of friendly matches.

“A review of this will take place on the 25th January 2021.

“Special dispensation has been given to clubs who are still competing in the Scottish Senior Cup.”

The news teams will be able to continue with their Scottish Cup campaigns is good for north Superleague champions Banks o’ Dee, who take on Fraserburgh in the second round at Bellslea tomorrow.