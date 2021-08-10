Junior football: First Division Stonehaven delighted after Inter Regional Cup win over Superleague Bridge of Don Thistle

First Division Stonehaven caused the Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy’s main surprise when they recovered from the loss of an early goal to eliminate Superleague Bridge of Don Thistle 2-1 at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Home team Bridge of Don started well and went ahead after just seven minutes. A well-worked move from a throw-in ended with a long Craig Napier cross which was superbly met by Nikolas WOZNIAK, who gave keeper Reece Duncan no chance.

Ten minutes later, however, visitors Stonehaven were level when good work from Derek Boylan set up Keith Horne. His low cross was met by Adam MACLENNAN, who made no mistake.

Midway through the second period, Duncan’s long clearance found Horne and, in a move similar to the first goal, was met by MACLENNAN, who took the ball past Andy Shearer and tapped the ball into the net.

Hive boss Martyn Rollo said: “Bridge of Don Thistle are a good side and I don’t think anybody expected us to get that result.

“However, we were quietly confident and happy to get the win. We actually play them again in a couple of weeks in the League Cup at Glenury Park and it’ll be another tough one we know, but we’re looking forward to it.”

The Stonehaven squad for this season is exactly the same as the one which contested last term’s curtailed action, with the emphasis going forward very much on youth, as Rollo outlined: “We’ve formed an under-21 development team and we’ll be bringing through a lot of young players to supplement the squad and also to replace players who, for one reason or another, move on, but we haven’t lost anyone from last season which is a bonus.”

Stonehaven are in League Cup section 7 action this evening when they travel to face Montrose Roselea at Links Park (Kick-off 7.30 pm) and Rollo is aware of what will be a sizeable challenge.

He said: “Their top scorer is our ex-player Callum Watson, which will add spice. But the game is on the artificial pitch, which suits our game.

“They had a good win at Heathryfold at the weekend and Sunnybank are no mugs. Eric Watson’s sides are always really hard working and they’ve enjoyed a positive start to the season.

“We have David Baillie, who was our top scorer in pre-season, available for this one and that’s a nice bonus.

“Then, at the weekend, we host Fraserburgh United, who had a good win at Dufftown on Saturday, and that’s one we need three points from to keep the pressure on Stoneywood Parkvale.”

Another busy night of Junior football action

For the second week in a row, Culter have the opportunity to move to the head of the McBookie.com Superleague when they make the short journey to New Advocates Park to face East End on Tuesday, while Hermes welcome Ellon United to Lochside Park and Banchory St. Ternan go to Colony Park.

In the First Division, College Park is the venue for Fraserburgh United versus Buchanhaven Hearts with Deveronside at home to Nairn St. Ninian (7.30 pm).

Both Glentanar and Rothie Rovers have the chance to close the gap on Second Division pacesetters Newmachar United when the pair go head to head at Woodside, while Forres Thistle host Burghead Thistle.

At Pleasure Park, Maud entertain Cruden Bay in Section 3 of the League Cup, with Newmachar United at home to Dyce in Section 5. In Section 7, Montrose Roselea face Stonehaven at Links Park (7.30 pm) and, in Section 8, it’s Sunnybank against Hall Russell United at Heathryfold.

Unless stated, games get under way at 7pm.

Meanwhile, the draw for the 2nd Round of the Quest Engineering inter Regional Trophy has resulted in the following ties:- Montrose Roselea v Deveronside; Culter v Forres Thistle; Stonehaven v Buchanhaven Hearts; Fraserburgh United v Ellon United; Banks o’ Dee v Hermes; Aberdeen University v Glentanar; East End v Stoneywood Parkvale; Dyce v Hall Russell United. Ties are scheduled for October 9.