Junior football: Culter continue ‘positive’ Super League start with victory at Maud

Culter stayed undefeated in the McBookie.com Super League after a hard-fought victory against a youthful Maud side at Pleasure Park.

The results means the Crombie Park outfit remain two points off pacesetters Banks o’ Dee at the top of the table.

Visitors Culter started brightly, and Callum Dunbar and Elliot Duff both had good chances which should have been converted. Home keeper Joe Barbour was in terrific form, pulling off several good stops, while his save from Kai Ross’ long-range effort and Lenny Johnson’s close-range volley were outstanding and kept Maud in the game.

The opening goal eventually came in the 39th minute, thanks to DUNBAR, after Barbour could only parry Duff’s fierce shot.

The second goal came soon after from a good strike from ROSS.

After the interval, the game followed a similar pattern, with Culter enjoying the majority of possession, and they scored the third thanks to some sharp passing around the box and a good finish by Ben McGREGOR, who’s enjoying an outstanding season so far.

Culter manager Lee Youngson said: “In the first half we played some excellent stuff, not just retaining the ball well, but moving it at tempo side to side and through the lines.

“I thought we had several good performers, but Ryan Stewart was outstanding – he’s been excellent, but on Saturday he was on a different level.

“Overall we’re satisfied with the performance and result.

“The league table means nothing right now, so we’re not looking at that. It’s been a positive start, five games, four wins and a draw with Hermes – 21 goals scored, 2 conceded and 4 clean sheets – so we can be pleased with that, but, as I’ve said to the players, that counts for nothing if you don’t win the next game and that’s our only focus right now, winning the next one, which is this evening, at home to Montrose Roselea.

“Recruitment-wise we’ve not added this season. We took in Peter Tait and Gordon Russell last season on free transfers then added Kai Ross from Huntly, Shaun Carroll from Buckie and Max Berton from Keith.

“Peter, Gordon and Kai have made a huge impact since coming in, which is pleasing. Shaun’s just back from injury, but again he’s made his mark on the squad, as has Max.

“It was important to get these players integrated into our system quickly and we felt keeping the squad unchanged for this season was the best way to do that.

“We’re delighted to be back playing, and it’s excellent to see good crowds back at Crombie Park supporting the team, so overall I’m pleased and looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Significant games at both ends of top-flight

With Banks o’ Dee not playing this evening, Culter go into their McBookie.com Super League home clash with Montrose Roselea knowing that victory will see move a point clear at the top of the table, while, at the other end, Ellon United can move off the foot with three points against Hall Russell United at The Meadows.

Third-placed Bridge of Don Thistle are at Banchory St. Ternan, Colony Park host East End and Maud are on their travels at Deveronside.

The First Division top two, Stoneywood Parkvale and Sunnybank – separated only by goal difference – meet at Stoneywood Park, while, at Glenury Park, Stonehaven welcome Buchanhaven Hearts, with Longside travelling to Aberdeen University.

The one North Regional Cup opening round encounter is at College Park, where Fraserburgh United face Glentanar, while there’s a trio of League Cup games – with Forres Thistle at home to Dufftown and New Elgin away to Whitehills in Section 1 and Rothie Rovers at home to Cruden Bay in Section 3.

All games kick off at 7pm.