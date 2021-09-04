John McGinn eager for Scotland to harness fan backing against Moldova

Saturday night under the Hampden lights will be a moment not lost on Scotland midfielder John McGinn.

For the first time in nearly two years Scotland will play in front of a capacity crowd at Hampden and it is a prospect which has got McGinn through a tough spell.

McGinn has spent the last 10 days in isolation after testing positive for Covid, missing out on the 2-0 defeat to Denmark.

However, the game against Moldova in Glasgow presents the opportunity for Scotland to get back on track in front of their own support.

McGinn said: “I’m really looking forward to the game. There will be 35,000 for the first time in two years. I focused on that excitement to get me through the last week or so.

“Hopefully we can deal with a game we are expected to win the way we have done in similar matches in recent years. The fans will make a huge difference.

“It’s about us putting on performances that will fill Hampden again. We are not going to get sell out crowds unless we start playing and entertaining. We need to get bums off seats. We’re not naive, if we don’t get results then the crowds will dwindle.

“It’s up to us to entertain on Saturday and the next home game against Israel is a sell out crowd. I’m keen to get that feelgood factor that was building going into the Euros.”

“It will definitely spur us on. It spurred Denmark on the other night. Obviously we have a really healthy following for away games, which is always brilliant and amazing to see. It will definitely spur us on.

“You have got to be off your heid if that doesn’t motivate you, having 35,000 Scottish fans in there. But it is important for us to entertain.

“It might be a difficult start to the game, but in the past few years when we have been at Hampden with games we are expected to win we have dealt with them well. We have had an early goal and gone on to perform well. We know how to deal with these games. It’s just important we do the same.”

Joining McGinn back in the Scotland fold after missing the trip to Copenhagen are Stephen O’Donnell, Kevin Nisbet and Nathan Patterson.

Out of Covid jail and back with the boys 🦠🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/bkClM6vQOp — John McGinn (@jmcginn7) September 3, 2021

Patterson had also been isolating, while Nisbet had a knock and O’Donnell had recently tested positive for Covid.

McGinn admits he is the worst person to watch games with and his spell in isolation left him “chewing the walls”.

He added: “I’m feeling fine. It’s been a tough 10 days. I’m probably the worst player in the squad to be stuck in the house for 10 days. There was a bit of PlayStation and I was watching every game under the sun.

“I was chewing the walls. I think a few years ago I would have been battering the Deliveroo!

“You live and learn but this time Villa were great and they dropped off a treadmill at the house to keep me ticking over. I feel okay, a bit more tired than normal yesterday, but better today and ready to go.

“The hardest thing about being back in training was getting the ball at the feet again, because you do get a wee bit rusty. I would have got the ball out at home but the Mrs isn’t that great at the one-twos!”