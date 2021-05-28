Joe Harper: The Scots should savour being part of Euros – Ally MacLeod told me in a toilet I was going to World Cup!

The Euros – and Scotland’s long-awaited return to a major tournament – are almost upon us.

Having played for the national team at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, I hope the current crop of players involved savour the experience and make the country proud.

There is nothing like playing for your country in a European Championships or a World Cup, it’s a great honour.

Called up in a toilet

How I found I was in the squad in 1978 was also memorable.

It was a few weeks before the tournament started and I was at a dinner at a hotel in Glasgow with the manager Ally MacLeod.

Ally was the main speaker at this dinner and after his speech I went to the toilet.

He came in as well, stood beside me and said “go and do me a favour, phone your dad and tell him you’re going to Argentina to play in the World Cup for Scotland”.

It was totally surreal, I was standing there mesmerised really and it was a bizarre setting to find out.

© DCT Media

Ally told me not to tell anyone except my dad, because he didn’t want it getting out, so I phoned my dad and swore him to secrecy that night.

Then I got up the next morning and Ally was in the papers saying I’d been selected! But that was just Ally.

I was the last player to get into the squad. There was debate about whether it would be me, Ian Wallace from Coventry or Andy Gray from Aston Villa and that was how I found out.

Pride despite drawing with Iran

Although we didn’t do as well as we wanted in Argentina, featuring in the tournament is still something I’m proud of.

I only played 13 minutes of one game and when anybody asks about it I always say I was unbeaten in the World Cup game I played…unfortunately that game was against Iran, who we should have beaten rather than drawing 1-1.

I had a lot of great days with Aberdeen and won the Premier Division, Scottish Cup and League Cup, but to play for Scotland in a tournament was the biggest honour of my career.

© SNS Group

The players who get to wear the jersey this summer will feel the same I would imagine.

For them it may be even more special, because there have been many good players over the last 20 years who haven’t had the chance.

Clarke has given Scotland an identity

Since Steve Clarke became Scotland manager, there seems to be a lot more optimism around the national team and that’s only increased since qualifying for the Euros.

Under Clarke, Scotland have found an identity.

Since Craig Brown’s tenure as manager, there have been occasions where Scotland have looked rudderless.

But that isn’t the case under Steve – there seems to be a clear plan and I think the current manager is very similar to Craig in a number of ways.

© PA

Craig was always well-prepared and didn’t leave anything to chance.

His teams were always organised, he altered his tactics depending on the opposition and was very thorough and methodical when he did the job and Steve is similar. Hopefully he guides us through the group stage this summer.