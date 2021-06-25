Scotland’s European Championship is over – but being back at a tournament needs to be the start of a better period for the national team.

Overall it’s disappointing to go out at the group stage, but there were some positives to take.

Scotland were beaten by a very good team on Tuesday night in Croatia who had a world class player in Luke Modric playing at his best.

It’s the hope that kills you with Scotland, we had a chance but we couldn’t take it.

The Dark Blues gave it their all, but I think the England game took its toll on some of the players who weren’t able to play with the same energy and intensity on Tuesday night.

As much as it’s disappointing to exit at the group stage we were beaten by a very good side, who were underestimated in some quarters.

Scots can still improve

Steve Clarke has a decent squad at his disposal which I think will continue to improve in time.

There are one or two positions where we are a little bit weak.

Right-back is one where there is a lot of debate about who should play.

Stephen O’Donnell did well against England but struggled against Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Scotland also lack a goalscorer at the top end of the pitch.

Over the three group games the national team had plenty of chances but only scored once.

© SNS Group / SFA

Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams both did OK in terms of their hold up and link up play, but they didn’t score.

Sometimes I felt the decision making in the final third was also poor.

Scotland were taking a shot when a better pass was on or passing it when there was a better shooting chance.

There’s not a straightforward solution to scoring more goals, but if the Scots can be more clinical it would make a big difference going forward.

It was a real shame that Billy Gilmour tested positive for Covid-19 and had to miss the Croatia game.

I hope the Chelsea midfielder is OK. However, I don’t buy into all the ‘we’d have done this or done that if Billy was playing’ talk.

It’s difficult to predict what may have happened and even without Gilmour it was still a very good Scotland side that took the field.

Before the game looking at the side I think the majority felt it was a team capable of getting the win required, it just wasn’t to be.

Important to build on Euros experience

Both the squad and the management need to learn from their Euros experience.

They have seen first hand the levels you need to reach to play regularly at tournaments and to progress in the tournaments.

It was 23 years between the 1998 World Cup in France and this summer’s Euros.

Scotland with the group of players we have now need to ensure it’s not another 20 years before we’re back on the big stage.

There’s work to do in our World Cup qualifying section, but we’re not out of contention yet.

This can’t be in a flash in the pan for Scotland, hopefully we will return to being tournament regulars.