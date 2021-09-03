Joe Harper: No margin for error for Scotland if they are to make it to Qatar

Scotland cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup alive.

Wednesday was as poor a performance as I can remember for Scotland in recent years. It was certainly one of the most disappointing I’ve watched since Steve Clarke took charge.

I know we had players unavailable due to Covid and injuries, but the defending was so poor.

I look at the two goals we conceded in the space of a minute and honestly I couldn’t believe I was watching international football.

Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean were all guilty of watching the ball rather than going with the man they should have been marking as Denmark played a series of one-twos to cut through the Scotland defence to score twice in the opening 15 minutes.

Looking at Robertson and Tierney in particular, we’re talking about two guys who are playing in the Premier League in England and have played Champions League football. Robertson is a Champions League and Premier League winner for goodness sake.

But Wednesday in Copenhagen told me they may be good going forward, but defensively they just were not at the races for Scotland.

Follow your man is the first rule of defending and for two senior experienced players to forget that is not good enough.

Billy Gilmour is a fabulous talent and he is a young man destined to have a big future in the game. He offers a spark of inspiration which others in the team don’t have, but he needs senior players to help lead the way and support him on what is a tough level.

Individually we have some decent players, but collectively they struggled and were outclassed. The defending was poor last night, but our attacking options are equally thin. We’re just not good enough.

I know the second half was better from us, but really it was such a disappointing night and it leaves Scotland with it all to do if we are to make the finals in Qatar.

Moldova and Austria are next up for Scotland and it has to be six points out of six. If we fail to beat Moldova at Hampden on Saturday, then I think we can kiss our chances of going to the World Cup next year goodbye.

It is nearly 50 years since I made my international debut against Denmark. I played them three times and my record was played three, won three, scored two.

We’re comparable nations in terms of population yet they seem to be making strides and competing with the big boys. We seem to struggle to compete and I don’t think we have looked as a country at why that is and what needs to be done.

We need to look at whether we’re teaching kids the basics, coaching them well enough and giving them proper facilities to play on. Right now it is clear there are areas where we are failing and we need to put it right.

Lewis Ferguson needs to focus on Aberdeen

The transfer window has closed and Lewis Ferguson is still an Aberdeen player.

I hope now the midfielder gets back to showing the form which made him the subject of interest from clubs in England in the first place.

I’ve been disappointed in Ferguson this summer. He signed a long-term contract on improved terms, yet wanted to jump at the first chance when Watford came calling at the end of the season.

I know he has scored a few goals, but I still look at the lad and see young player who has been pretty poor in the last four or five games.

The fans are not daft; they will have watched and seen a guy who looks to being cautious so as not to jeopardise a potential move before the window closed.

Well, the window has closed and he is still at Pittodrie. That tells, either an offer did not come or it fell short of Aberdeen’s valuation of the player.

Whatever really happened Ferguson is here until January at least. I hope he knuckles down and shows the form which has attracted clubs in the first instance.

The biggest surprise of deadline day was that no-one left Pittodrie. It means Stephen Glass has a big squad and a lot of options for the midfield area in particular.

If Ferguson wants to be part of the team and earn that big move in the future he is going to have to play well to stay in the manager’s team as competition is going to be fierce.

Kim Little a true Scottish great

Kim Little deserves to be recognised as one of the all-time greats in Scottish women’s football.

The Mintlaw ace has announced her retirement from international football and she can focus on her club career at Arsenal safe in the knowledge she has never let her country down.

With 59 goals in 140 appearances for Scotland, playing in major finals and the Olympics, she truly boasts a CV which is unlikely to be bettered.

I’ve known her since she was a pupil at Mintlaw Academy, where I was invited to attend the prizegiving ceremony, and as well as being a fantastic footballer she is clever girl too.

Enjoy your international retirement Kim, you have earned it.