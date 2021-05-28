Joe Harper: Malky Mackay deserves a second chance

There has been a backlash following the appointment of Malky Mackay as Ross County manager.

The reason for that is Mackay was involved in text messages of a discriminatory nature being exchanged during his time as Cardiff City boss.

I understand why some believe he shouldn’t be managing in the Premiership, however, I also feel everyone deserves a second chance.

It’s similar in some ways to David Martindale at Livingston, in that he’s made mistakes in the past and paid the price for them.

Martindale has apologised for them and is now getting a second chance.

Mackay has apologised for his mistakes in the past and he also deserves a second opportunity to prove himself.

From a footballing perspective, it was an appointment that took me by surprise because he had been working as the SFA’s performance director until stepping down in November.

I hope Mackay can do well in Dingwall. With County staying in the Premiership, there is a good base for him to move forward.

Kilmarnock’s dismal play-off showing

Meanwhile, another major story in Scottish football this week has been the demise of Kilmarnock.

The Ayrshire side were relegated for the first time in 28 years after losing the Premiership play-off against Dundee.

From an Aberdeen perspective, it’s good to have the Dens Park side back in the top-flight, it’s another “derby” game and also a good day out for the Red Army when fans can return to stadiums.

However, Killie fans must be hugely disappointed with their side, because the performances in both legs of the play-off final were dire.