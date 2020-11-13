Joe Harper column: They qualified for Euros the hard way but Steve Clarke’s boys are Scotland legends

They put us through the wringer, they did it the hard way, but the important thing is Scotland did it.

The wait to get back to a major tournament is finally over – the national team will be at next summer’s European Championships after their play-off victory against Serbia.

It will be 23 years between the 1998 World Cup in France and next year’s Euros.

Steve Clarke and his players have made themselves Scotland legends by ending the long drought and, after such a difficult year, hopefully this lifts the spirit of the nation.

Craig Brown was the last manager to take us to a tournament and Clarke is in the same mould – he’s made Scotland hard to beat and found a way of playing to get results.

In the 90 minutes it was an excellent performance from Scotland, they had total control of the game.

Although chances were limited in the first half the Scots had the upper hand and in the second period they could have added a second and a third to Ryan Christie’s excellent opener and cruised to victory.

Ryan Christie’s huge goal for Scotland in Serbia.

It didn’t happen and the sad thing is, watching the game – and I’m sure most of the Tartan Army will have been the same – I was almost expecting the last-minute equaliser, because we’ve seen so many similar hard luck stories down the years.

The front three of Lyndon Dykes, John McGinn and Christie were all excellent, as the whole team were in normal time.

Scotland pressed well, tackled well and passed it well when they had possession. We didn’t allow the Serbs to play at all, which made conceding the last-minute equaliser all the more sickening, because we were so comfortable.

The goal the Scots let was very basic with Scott McTominay failing to mark Luke Jovic.

It’s easy to say with hindsight Clarke should have put on another defender like Scott McKenna or Andy Considine to defend set pieces.

But it was so comfortable it didn’t seem like it was needed and if anything the changes that were made to put on Oli McBurnie, Callum Paterson and Kenny McLean seemed to lead to Scotland sitting back more, but it’s natural instinct to drop deeper when you’re so close to winning.

Scotland did well to hold on in extra-time after suffering such a devastating blow and Serbia looked like a different side in the additional 30 minutes after getting such a boost from the 90th minute leveller.

Like in the semi-final against Israel Scotland held their nerve brilliantly from the spot and David Marshall excelled himself again with a fantastic save in extra-time and then more heroics to deny Aleksandar Mitrovic from the spot.

The big striker didn’t seem confident. If he had been as a striker, he would have taken one earlier in the shoot-out, but take nothing away from Marshall’s great stop.

Scotland deserved to qualify and, even though it took penalties to make dreams become reality, it was deserved.

There are a couple of generations of fans who have never seen the national side at a tournament and some supporters who probably thought they might never see it again.

It’s great for them, the players, management and the whole of Scotland.