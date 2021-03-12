Rangers supporters gathering to celebrate their title win has brought more attention on Scottish football for the wrong reasons.

There have been arguments between the Gers and the Scottish Government over how this happened and ultimately if the government believe the Ibrox club didn’t do enough to discourage fans from gathering then they should fine the club.

Individuals who were part of the gatherings will have been fined, but if their club is fined it might get through to those involved that what they did wasn’t right in the current climate.

Last year we also saw Celtic fans protesting outside Parkhead in large numbers, had these scenes occurred involving fans of a club that wasn’t one of the Glasgow two then I think greater action may have been taken.