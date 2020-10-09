Joe Harper column: Game to forget but Scotland have earned shot at glory in Serbia

It wasn’t easy but thankfully Scotland have earned a shot at glory and European qualification.

It took penalties to separate the national team and Israel after a goal-less draw at Hampden.

Ultimately. it was all about getting through and having the chance to reach a major tournament for the first time since 1998.

There’s no getting away from the fact it wasn’t a great game and it was far from a vintage performance.

But the important point is Scotland are now just 90 minutes away from reaching the European Championships next summer.

Yes it will be a difficult game in next month’s play-off final against Serbia in Belgrade – but at least the national team has the chance.

That was the first time Scotland have been in a penalty shoot-out and you couldn’t have asked for five better penalties.

John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, Lawrence Shankland and Kenny McLean all held their nerve superbly.

It takes a certain mentality to take penalties under that type of pressure and not every player can handle it – but those five all did. Credit should also go to goalie David Marshall for saving Israel’s first spot-kick from Eran Zahavi, which gave the Scots the upper hand right at the start.

© SNS Group / SFA

There was plenty of endeavour from the Scots throughout the 120 minutes, but quality in attack was lacking.

It was only really in the last 10 minutes of extra-time the Dark Blues managed to pin the Israelis back and they could have won it right at the end with Liam Cooper’s header hitting the post.

Defensively in the main Scotland were solid and limited the visitors to very few chances, however, there was a lack of cutting edge in attack.

No shots on target in 120 minutes isn’t good enough, but it’s not like Israel had many efforts on goal either.

It was one of those nervy encounters with so much at stake, where both sides were well-organised and disciplined and trying to make sure they didn’t lose the game, rather than going out to try to win it.

There was a lot of caution on show because of what was on the line and it made for an insipid game, although there was no shortage of effort.

There’s no doubt the performance next month against Serbia will need to be better to qualify for the Euros.

When that game comes around, Steve Clarke will hopefully have more options.

Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie and Kieran Tierney were all ruled out after Armstrong’s positive Covid-19 test, while Scott McKenna, Liam Palmer and Oliver Burke were injured.

McKenna, Christie and Tierney would probably all have started and, although Scotland should have the depth to cope without them, their absence didn’t help.

Last night’s game may not live long in the memory, but it may be a key step towards the Euros.

Greg Leigh’s return is great move by Aberdeen

Bringing Greg Leigh back to Pittodrie looks to be an astute piece of business from the Dons.

The Englishman showed he was a solid, reliable defender during his loan stint with Aberdeen last season.

His time with the Reds was cut short by a fractured tibia sustained in December and then Aberdeen’s agreement to buy him from NAC Breda fell through as a result of the pandemic.

However, Leigh left the Dutch club and Derek McInnes moved in to land the 26-year-old.

If Leigh can get back close to the form of his previous spell with Aberdeen then he will be a good addition.

It may not happen for him straightaway because he hasn’t played since December, so it may take time to regain his match sharpness.

But Leigh is another good asset to have in the squad. With Scott McKenna leaving during the transfer window, signing another left-sided defender is a shrewd move.

It means McInnes now has Leigh and Andy Considine who can operate at both left centre-back or left-back, while Jonny Hayes is also comfortable at left-back.

Aberdeen also brought in goalkeeper Gary Woods on loan from Oldham on transfer deadline day following an injury to Tomas Cerny.

Captain Joe Lewis is clearly Aberdeen’s No 1, but, if for any reason he’s unavailable, I’m sure Woods will be an able deputy between the sticks.

Giant-killings on the cards for Cove Rangers and Peterhead?

Cove Rangers and Peterhead start their seasons tomorrow with League Cup ties against Hibernian and Dundee United.

I think Cove can cause Hibs problems and if the Premiership side make a few changes or show any complacency they could come unstuck. The game is on TV, but it’s a pity no fans will be inside the Balmoral Stadium.

Like Hibs, Dundee United will be expected to beat Peterhead at Tannadice.

But the Blue Toon have shown in the past they’re capable of defeating top-flight opposition and they may be able to do it again.