Joe Harper column: Fan return offers some hope

Fans return to a Scottish stadium tonight with Ross County able to admit 300 supporters for their Premiership clash with Livingston.

The Highlands and Moray are the only areas of Scotland where current regulations allow some fans to return it will give others hope.

Although the numbers involved will be small if things go well at the likes of Ross County, Inverness Caley Thistle, Elgin City and the Highland League, when it starts later this month, it may pave the way for fans to return in other parts of the country and in larger numbers as well.