Joe Harper column: Double-header against Israel and Czechs could give Scotland edge before Euro play-offs

Scotland’s Uefa Nations League game with Israel tonight is the chance to gain a massive psychological edge ahead of next month’s Euro play-offs.

The Scots face the Israelis at Hampden this evening and then the Czechs in Olomouc on Monday.

The Dark Blues will then meet Israel again in the play-off semi-final for next summer’s European Championships.

Victory at the national stadium tonight would be a huge boost to the nation ahead of the make-or-break tie in October.

With this double-header, as much as it’s important at the start of a new campaign, ultimately next month’s play-off is the big game on the horizon.

These fixtures are good preparation for that crunch clash.

Hopefully we can see two good performances and two wins – although it will be particularly difficult away from home against the Czechs.

I was encouraged by the last couple of performances at the end of last year, especially with the way Scotland attacked.

But that’s a long time ago now and it’s not a given that the national team will be able to continue in that vein.

As a manager Steve Clarke doesn’t set his team out to be defensive, which is another positive.

Even against the likes of Russia and Belgium in the Euros qualifying group, he tried to play in such a way to get after them and, although it may not have panned out as we hoped, I admired the idea.

The only concern I have in this double header and potentially for the play-off is where do the goals come from?

Going back a couple of years, Leigh Griffiths looked like he could be Scotland’s talisman, but he’s unfortunately got his own issues to deal with and is a long way from international reckoning at the moment.

Lawrence Shankland is injured and, although I’m not his biggest fan, Oli McBurnie is also out. It looks like Lyndon Dykes will make his debut tonight and it’s a big ask for him to lead the line and score crucial goals for Scotland.

We’ve seen from his time at Livingston that he’s certainly a physical presence and a focal point for the attack.

So the midfield will be key because if they can get up in support of Dykes then they may be able to plunder goals as a result of his link-up play.

Ahead of the play-off with Israel, it’s important for Dykes to have some international experience because he could be a key man next month.

One person I feel sorry for ahead of this double-header is Aberdeen defender Andy Considine.

When the Euro play-offs were originally scheduled for March, with the defensive injuries Scotland had, it looked like the Dons veteran would get his long overdue international call-up.

Sadly the pandemic appears to have robbed Considine of that chance. I still think he deserves an opportunity on the international stage. His performances for the Reds over a number of years show he wouldn’t let anyone down.