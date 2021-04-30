Show Links
Joe Harper column: Callum Davidson is my manager of the year

By Joe Harper
30/04/2021, 2:30 pm
© SNS GroupDUNDEE, SCOTLAND - APRIL 03: St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson during a Scottish Cup Third Round tie between Dundee and St Johnstone at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, on April 03, 2021, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
St Johnstone’s Callum Davidson deserves to be named manager of the year.

The Perth boss has guided his side into the top-six in the Premiership, the League Cup and now to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

It was never going to be an easy task for Davidson succeeding McDiarmid Park legend Tommy Wright, but he’s done a great job.

Some people will say Steven Gerrard should be manager of the year for winning the league.

But I would argue Davidson’s achievements with modest resources at St Johnstone outweigh what Gerrard has done at Rangers.