Joe Harper column: Callum Davidson is my manager of the year

St Johnstone’s Callum Davidson deserves to be named manager of the year.

The Perth boss has guided his side into the top-six in the Premiership, the League Cup and now to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

It was never going to be an easy task for Davidson succeeding McDiarmid Park legend Tommy Wright, but he’s done a great job.

Some people will say Steven Gerrard should be manager of the year for winning the league.

But I would argue Davidson’s achievements with modest resources at St Johnstone outweigh what Gerrard has done at Rangers.