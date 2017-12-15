Jim hopes away form will see Peterhead through against the Berwick Rangers

Peterhead manager Jim McInally is out to atone for one of their most puzzling defeats of the season when they face Berwick Rangers tomorrow.

The Blue Toon make the long journey to Shielfield Park tomorrow looking for revenge after the Wee Gers beat the Buchan men 2-0 at Balmoor in September.

It was a game that Peterhead dominated before being caught out late on.

Boss McInally believes that was one of the strangest games this season and wants to make up for it.

He said: “That result was puzzling. I watched them on Saturday at Montrose and it is fair to say that Montrose could have been six or seven up at half-time.

“I got a good look, but I’m sure they’ll not be as tepid when they play us because they are at home, and they beat Stirling Albion at home two weeks ago.

“Elgin beat them 5-1 and then they went and beat Stirling the next week. It seems to be the home games they are winning.

“So, we’re going to come up against a different side.

“Our away form is probably about the best that is going about, so we need to keep that going.

“We have had joy playing away from home I think just because we probably get more space to play in.

“Most teams at home have to try and attack and that helps us away from home.”

With the Blue Toon’s home game against Clyde postponed last week they have slipped back to second in the league after Montrose beat Berwick.

On Wednesday evening Peterhead had Stranraer’s 20-year-old centre-back Tom Lang training with them.

McInally is keen to look at the defender with a view to potentially signing him in January.

He added: “Tom trained with us on Wednesday, but we couldn’t do too much because the park was white with frost.

“He’s going to come back next week. I am certainly going to watch him and see what he’s like.”

Midfielders Scott Brown and Marc Lawrence are both out of tomorrow’s game.

Defender David McCracken and striker Russell McLean are both doutbful with illness.