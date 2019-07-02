Jevan wants to grasp his Albion opportunity

Jevan Anderson is determined to seize his chance to become a first-team regular with Burton Albion after sealing a move to full-time football.

The teenage defender has completed a switch to the English League One Brewers from Highland League Formartine United, penning a one-year deal.

Anderson linked up with Burton yesterday as Nigel Clough’s squad returned for pre-season training.

The 19-year-old joined Formartine two years ago after being released from Aberdeen’s youth set-up.

In that time Anderson – the son of former Dons captain, Scotland international and North Lodge Park assistant manager, Russell – has become a regular for United.

He helped the Pitmedden outfit win the Highland League Cup, Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield over the last two seasons.

Burton’s interest emerged in April and after a trial at the Pirelli Stadium Anderson completed his medical last week and the deal has now been tied up.

Now he hopes to establish himself in the first team and is relishing the chance to train at St George’s Park, where Burton train, but a facility also used by the England national teams.

Anderson said: “My aim is to try to be involved with the first-team. When I spoke to the manager he said he would have a relatively small squad.

“So if I can do well and show what I’m capable of the manager said I will get a chance.

“If I get a chance it’s up to me to do well and put myself in his thoughts.

“I know it will be a real challenge in terms of the step up.

“Training every day is something I think will improve my game. It’s a challenge I’m looking forward to and hopefully I can do well.

“As soon as I got down here for the trial I could see they have a really close, tight-knit group of boys who are all looking to do well.

“We also train at St George’s Park every day which has incredible facilities.

“As soon as I arrived on trial I was wanting to impress and try to play here and thankfully it’s come about.

“The facilities at St George’s Park are probably the best in the country, it’s a great place for me to work hard to improve myself and make the most of my chance.”

Anderson also thanked Formartine for their role in getting him back into full-time football.

He added: “When I joined Formartine I suppose something like this was just a dream.

“I had been released from training full-time with Aberdeen so I was looking to get back to enjoying my football and playing football and seeing what the next step might be.

“I hadn’t played senior football before joining Formartine, but everyone at the club was great with me straightaway.

“I came in and all the boys in the squad were great with me and so was the management team and they’ve helped improve me over the last two years and get me to this point.

“Formartine will always be a special club for me and I’m thankful to everyone at the club for helping me get to this position.

“Everyone from the tea ladies, the kit men, the players, the coaches, managers and the committee at the club.

“They’ve all helped me in one way or another to get here so I’ll always be thankful.”

Formartine player-manager Paul Lawson said: “We wish him every success and hopefully he goes down there and does very well and shows what he can do.

“It’s a great opportunity for Jevan and hopefully he goes down there and shows everyone what he’s capable of.

“Hopefully before too long he will manage to make his way into the first team.

“When Jevan didn’t get offered a full-time contract at Aberdeen It would have been easy to fall out of football after that.

“But he didn’t, he came to Formartine and worked hard to get himself into the team before myself and Russell took over.

“And over the last couple of seasons the regular football has been great for Jevan.”