‘Jason’s been a find … but it’s time to kick on’ – McInally praises Brown after new Peterhead deal agreed

Peterhead boss Jim McInally wants to see Jason Brown kick on now the defender has agreed to remain with the Blue Toon.

The 22-year-old turned down interest from other clubs to stay for next season.

Brown joined the Buchan outfit two years ago after his release by Inverness Caley Thistle.

He started training with the Balmoor side because his brother Jordon was also a Peterhead player at the time.

Over the past two seasons the centre-back has impressed gaffer McInally and helped Peterhead win the League Two title this season.

McInally believes Brown will continue to improve and develop next season in League One where he will face full-time sides Falkirk, Raith Rovers and Airdrieonians.

The manager said: “I’m delighted and Jason is probably ready for the next stage of his career.

“It’s time to test himself – he’s played the odd game against teams from a higher level. But this is now his chance with us to go and see how he copes at a higher level in League One.

“There’s not a big difference, but things will be done a bit quicker and players will be a bit sharper and there will be some higher quality players going about.

“So hopefully he can embrace that challenge and kick on.

“Having Falkirk and Raith both as full-time clubs and Airdrie, who are going to have some full-time players will be a good test.

“But I do think next season our centre-backs might get a little bit more protection.

“It won’t be like League Two where the onus is on us to go gung ho all the time and push on and potentially get caught on the break.

“At this stage of Jason’s career he will develop more – it’s all about learning. I think he still has aspirations of full-time football and if he is to achieve that then next season will be a good test for him.”

McInally believes the experienced players within the Peterhead squad can help Brown continue to improve.

The Blue Toon boss admitted it was inevitable there would be interest in Brown from other clubs this summer, but he believes the fresh challenge of League One was one of the factors in convincing the player to remain at Balmoor.

McInally added: “He has been a find for us, Jason – but it’s time for him to kick on.

“There are aspects of his game that can still improve and one thing that I’m always on at him about is composure.

“When things go against you to accept it quicker and move on to your next mistake quicker because that’s the reality of football.

“It’s about taking these things on board and he will improve – it’s time for him to kick on again.

“Having more experienced players in the team around Jason, like Mick Dunlop, Paddy Boyle, Greg Fleming and others, he can learn from them.

“Jason is a really good professional and looks after himself, but it’s things like composure he can add to his game and it takes time to add that.

“We hope Jason has appreciated the chance the club gave him. He was always going to attract clubs because he’s a young defender and there aren’t many of them about.

“I think if we hadn’t been in League One we might have lost him, but this league is a new challenge for him.”