New signing Jamie wants to boost Cove buzz

New boy Jamie Redman wants to help Cove Rangers build on the feelgood factor around the club.

The midfielder has penned a two-year contract with the Highland League champions after leaving Montrose.

Following the Granite City outfit’s promotion through the pyramid play-offs Redman believes there is an optimism around the club ahead of their first campaign in League Two.

And the former Peterhead, Brechin and Arbroath player is looking forward to a new challenge after two years with the Gable Endies.

Redman said: “There is a lot of excitement associated with the club at the moment.

“There is a feelgood factor right now and I think Aberdeen as a city is ready to welcome a second senior team.

“There is a feeling of optimism around the place after their recent achievements.

“Hopefully we can build on that next season in the new challenge of League Two. I had two great years at Montrose which were really successful.

“But being an Aberdeen boy I was well aware of Cove and their ambitions. I know they’ve done well in the Highland League over a number of years.

“And with them getting promoted to the SPFL and knowing a number of people at the club I felt if I was ever given an opportunity it would be hard to turn down.”

Getting the chance to work under co-manager John Sheran and knowing a number of Cove’s players well were also key factors in Redman’s decision to join.

He added: “John has been there for me at a lot of moments in my career. He took over at Cove when I was at school and in the youth team.

“We kept in touch when I was away for a few years at university in Edinburgh. He signed me for Peterhead eight years ago which I’m very grateful for.

“I knew he’d been interested in me, he’s somebody I know well and I look forward to working with him again.

“It won’t be an entirely new dressing room for me.

“Mitch Megginson came on loan to Arbroath and Brechin from Aberdeen when I was there many years ago.

“There’s also a former Peterhead contingent there in Ryan Strachan, Jordon Brown and Scott Ross.

“So that does help, but it wasn’t the only attraction for me.

“It’s a club that is on the up and used to winning with a lot of good players, so it’s exciting.”