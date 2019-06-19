Jack’s the lad for Peterhead as he commits for next season

Peterhead boss Jim McInally reckons Jack Leitch will continue to improve after committing to a third season with the club.

The midfielder has agreed a contract with the Blue Toon for next term.

Leitch played a big role last season in the Buchan outfit winning the League Two title, hitting 12 goals over the course of the campaign, five of which came in the final four games.

Gaffer McInally is thrilled the 23-year-old is staying as Peterhead return to League One next term.

He said: “I’m delighted and with the way Jack finished the season, particularly in the last quarter, he was invaluable.

“His goals helped us win the title. He certainly stood up when we needed him in the closing weeks.

“I always think that shows a lot of character and Jack is still a young boy.

“There is more to come from him and the older he gets the more he will improve.

“He’s already improved physically and tactically over the last couple of seasons with us.

“He gets stuck in and does the hard work, which he found a bit tougher when he first joined.”

Leitch had a number of offers from other part-time clubs and there were also rumours of full-time sides showing an interest in the former Motherwell and Airdrie player.

But he plumped for the Blue Toon, although Leitch does still have a desire to try to return to full-time football at some stage.

McInally added: “As far as part-time clubs go Jack could have gone to a few teams.

“But he feels that if he’s going to be part-time he wants to play for Peterhead.

“However, he hasn’t given up his ambitions of trying to improve again and get himself back into full-time football.

“That’s what we want – we don’t want him to be with us and just decide he’s gone as far as he can.

“Jack’s still got ambition which is good and that’s what I wanted to hear.

“The way the game is sometimes full-time football isn’t all it’s cracked up to be or doesn’t suit the player at a particular time and that’s probably why Jack has been with us for this length of time.

“On top of that when players come to Peterhead they enjoy it so much and are well looked after.

“So they end up coming back season after season, Jack had a choice of part-time clubs but wanted to stay.

“We’ve got to make it as enjoyable as we can for our players. Our players sacrifice so much to play for us so we have to make it as enjoyable as we can for them.”

Peterhead have managed to keep the vast majority of the squad which won the League Two title.

Ryan Dow, Paul Willis and Callum Home are the only players to have departed and McInally is pleased the spine of his team remains intact.

He said: “I’m delighted that we’ve kept so many of the team that won the league.

“Now that we’ve got the spine of the team we maybe just need to build another couple of players around them and we’ll see what happens over the next couple of weeks when it comes to adding one or two more.”