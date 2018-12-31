‘It’s great to get the clean sheet’ – Cove Rangers’ Brown

Jordon Brown believes there’s no better way to keep his place in the Cove Rangers team than scoring goals.

The midfielder netted a double on Saturday in the 3-0 win over Huntly at the Balmoral Stadium to keep the defending champions five points clear at the top of the Highland League.

Brown hasn’t always been a regular starter this season for Cove, but has enjoyed a run in the team in recent weeks and was happy to hit the target against the Black and Golds.

He said: “I just enjoy being in the team and playing. In attack with Mitch Megginson and Jordan MacRae we’ve played together a lot this season.

“I enjoy playing up there, you get the chance to score goals and fortunately they went in against Huntly.

“I know I need to play well to keep my place in the team. We have strength in depth and there’s no better way for me to do well than score goals.

“I’m delighted to get the two goals. I think we showed our quality, even though we weren’t at our best.

“It’s great to get the clean sheet, three goals and three points – we can’t ask for much more.”

Cove manager John Sheran added: “It was a hard grind all day, the conditions at the start made it difficult.

“It was difficult to get the ball down and play nice football, but we got the job done and that was all that mattered.

“We know we can play better, but for whatever reason it didn’t happen.

“But we still got the victory and the three points which is the important thing.

“The whole team dug in and worked hard, but I felt the back four and goalie John McCafferty deserve credit because they were solid and handled everything that was thrown at them.”

In windy conditions Cove took the lead on nine minutes when Jordon BROWN’S left-footed shot from 16 yards went through keeper Euan Storrier’s hands and in.

After Daniel Park had hit the right post from a tight angle it was 2-0 in the 40th minute when Mitch Megginson’s shot was blocked and broke to Jordan MacRae on the right, who cut the ball back for BROWN to tap in from six yards.

Huntly had some threat with David Booth and Ross Still sending shots from 20 yards just wide.

But Cove’s third arrived in stoppage time when sub Hamish MacLeod was tripped by Alexander Jack and MEGGINSON rolled home the penalty.

Black and Golds boss Martin Skinner said: “Cove will always create chances, but I thought we defended well. We limited their chances and we’re frustrated we couldn’t score at 2-0 to make it more competitive.”