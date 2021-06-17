‘It’s good news for Kieran, it’s good news for us’ – Scotland boss Steve Clarke delivers Kieran Tierney boost ahead of England clash

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has been handed a fitness boost ahead of tomorrow’s game with England with Kieran Tierney fit to start.

Tierney had been struggling with a calf problem which had kept him out of the 2-0 defeat to Czech Republic on Monday.

He had taken part in light training on Tuesday and stepped it up a level again on Wednesday, to do his best to make himself available.

Clarke and Scotland have got their wish, with the Arsenal man good to go.

Clarke said: “Everyone is fit and available, including Kieran. It’s good news for Kieran, it’s good news for us, it’s good news for the Scottish supporters. Hopefully we can get a result.

“He’s trained fully for the last two days so he’s available for the whole game.”

Tierney will come into a side in need of a result after their opening-day defeat, if they are to stay on track with their aspirations of getting out of the group.

Clarke insists there is no additional pressure on his side facing England, after the first game.

He added: “The objective when we started the tournament was to get enough points to get out of the group stage and get into the knockout stage for the first time in our history as the men’s A team. We still have that in front of us.

“We look to get something out of the game against England and obviously we have to get something out of the game against Croatia as well. We look forward to those two games.”

Clarke has spent a good deal of his life in England, playing and coaching at Chelsea while also coaching at Newcastle, West Brom and Aston Villa.

Coming up against them in the Euros, however, does not carry extra significance.

“I take the emotions of the head coach of Scotland,” he added. “I am proud to be the head coach of Scotland, I am proud to lead this group of players. Hopefully they can make us all smile at the end of the game.

“I have spent a long part of my life in England never mind my playing and coaching career, so I have good memories down here and lots of good friends. But on the night I want Scotland to win desperately.

“The players have to believe in themselves. That is the first criteria. They are all good players, they are all playing at a really good level. A lot of them are team-mates with some of the lads in the England squad as well.

“They are used to seeing them on the pitch, they are used to seeing each other play big games. So I wouldn’t think they wouldn’t have that self-belief to believe they can go there and have that belief to get a good result.”