‘It could have been 6-0’ but striker Lyndon Dykes confident Scotland will make scoring chances count at Euro 2020

Striker Lyndon Dykes is confident Scotland will rediscover their lethal touch in front of goal at Euro 2020.

The Scots spurned a succession of scoring opportunities in edging out Luxembourg 1-0 in a their final warm-up friendly before the Euros.

Dykes hit the post and set up Che Adams for the only goal but still wasted scoring chances.

However the QPR striker has no concerns the Scots will be so wasteful when they kick-off their Euro 2020 campaign against Czech Republic at Hampden on Monday June 14.

Dykes said: “I’m sure in the Euros we’re going to be strong and we’ll carry this into the Euros and be clinical there.

“I think we’ve built a great confidence and momentum from the games recently.

“We haven’t been beaten for a few games and these have been two tough ones.”

Scotland boss Steve Clarke played Dykes in a strike partnership with Southampton’s Che Adams, who netted in the first half.

Dykes said: “We’ve got a great squad and you can see as an attacking force we’re getting better and better.

“It helps the more games we play.

“It’s the second time Che and I have played together and both games we’ve done really well.

“First game he scored and this game he’s scored again with me assisting him.

“The manager wanted us to attack in this game and we did that.

“We created chances from the wide areas and on another day it could have been 5-0 or 6-0.

“I’m sure next time it’ll happen like that.”

Dykes finished his club season in scoring form with six goals in the final eight matches for QPR.

He accepts he should also have netted against Luxembourg.

He said: “I’m disappointed with that.

“It was just one of those games.

“I thought Che and I did really well up there.

“We linked up well, linked up for the goal.

“Even the red card we both linked up and we changed the game for that.

“We’re all disappointed we didn’t finish a few more goals up.

“But it’s another game where we played well and we came away with a win so we’ve got to carry that into the actual Euros.”

Luxembourg were reduced to 10 men in the first half when Dykes and Adams linked up.

Adams played through Dykes with a disguised reverse pass and as he broke in on goal Vahid Selimovic hauled him back and was red carded for the foul.

Dykes said: ” I was running through on goal and it was a clear red card.

“We got in behind.

“In the first half we did really well and the defence couldn’t deal with us.”

Luxembourg could easily have been reduced to nine men when substitute Billy Gilmour was forced off following a shocking challenge from Olivier Thill.

The referee only showed yellow.

Boss Steve Clarke subsequently confirmed Gilmour was okay.

Dykes said: “He went in the air and it was a bad collision.

“Billy is a great player with a great future ahead of him.”

Good to get some more minutes! Took a knock but feeling okay! On to the Euros 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/fqe71dG6GI — Billy Gilmour (@billygilmourrr) June 6, 2021

Following the bad foul on Gilmour the Scotland players quickly came to his defence on the pitch.

Asked if that was proof of the unity within the squad, Dykes said: “Definitely.

“This camp has been really good for us.

“We’ve got a lot more time together to train and to bond.

“From that Serbia game we’ve gelled really well and we’ve got a great heart with the whole team.

“If anyone is in trouble or if anyone needs help anyone in the whole squad will get behind them to back them up.

“That goes for the boys who aren’t with us through injury too and who didn’t make the cut who have been at camps previously.

“We’ve got a great camp and I’m sure we’re going to be very positive for the Euros.

“We should all be happy we’re there.”

Whether Clarke plays one striker or two against Czech Republic, Dykes is determined his name will be on the starting sheet.

He said: “I’m looking to start those games and we’ll have to see what the manager says when we get there.”