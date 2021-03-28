Israel v Scotland: Ryan Fraser says ‘there are still a lot of points to play for’ after Scots’ second World Cup qualifying draw

Aberdonian Ryan Fraser says “there are still a lot of points to play for” on the road to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Fraser, 27, produced a superb low finish from the edge of the area to equalise against Israel in Tel Aviv, with the Scots showing more intent in the second half following a stand-offish first 45 minutes.

Even with an improved display, Steve Clarke’s team couldn’t find a winner and have, as a result, only taken two points from their first two qualifiers – against the Israelis and Austria – when they likely would’ve been targeting at least four.

Fraser isn’t writing off their World Cup chances just yet, with plenty of football, including Wednesday’s clash with the Faroe Islands at Hampden, still to be played.

The former Don said: “It was a lot better in the second half. Obviously we took a little while to get going in the first half.

“I thought when we got to grips in the second half we dominated the game and should’ve won in the end.

“We’ve been beaten here twice the last two times we’ve played here, so to come away with a point (is better). There are still a lot of points to play for and now we just need to go into the Faroes game and win the game – you never know where you’re going to be.”

© SNS Group

The result in Tel Aviv continues Scotland’s middling record against an Israel side they’ve faced six times in three years. The Israelis have won two of those matches, while the Scots have two victories, with two draws.

Fraser says the visitors recognised their first half showing wasn’t good enough and stood up “man to man” after the interval.

The Newcastle attacker said: “I don’t know. I just think we maybe got our press wrong at times.

“Sometimes it doesn’t really go the way you plan it to go, but I think we showed character and at half-time the gaffer said we need to stand up and do a lot better. I think we done that man to man.

“We could’ve just sat in our shell at 1-0 and it could’ve got a lot worse, but I thought the gaffer got us coming out fighting in the second half.

“Some of our passages of play were brilliant, I think we had 12 shots and on another day our final ball could’ve been a little bit better.

“But the way we played, the way we pressed in the second half, was a lot, lot better.”

Fraser linked up well with Che Adams for the equaliser, on the Southampton striker’s first start since committing to Clarke’s Scots.

It’s now two international goals for Fraser, but he admitted he would have given it back for the team to have taken three Group F points from the game.

© SNS Group

Fraser said: “When I come away, I love it. Obviously, with the last trip, I pulled my hamstring the week before.

“But I love coming away. When I get the call-up, I’m on to my parents. It’s just one of those things where, when you come away, you can’t get the smile off your face.

“Once you put the Scotland jersey on, you give it everything.

“To score another goal is very pleasing for me, but I would’ve given away my goal just to win.

“Like I say, we’ll go into the Faroes game now – if I play, I play and I’ll do my best. We just want to go and win the game now.”