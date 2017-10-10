Iceland flourish while Scotland stagnate and Dons legend Bett can’t see situation improving in time to boost Euro 2020 bid

Iceland, population 334,252, are going to the World Cup next summer … Scotland, population 5,404,700 – are not.

Yet again Scotland have blown a campaign, the 10th successive failure, and will miss out on Russia 2018.

Now based in Reykjavik, former Aberdeen midfielder Jim Bett has watched close up Iceland’s remarkable ascendance from world football minnows to a Euro force, and has monitored the Scots’ struggles from afar.

The SFA are set to discuss the failed campaign and the future of boss Gordon Strachan at a meeting this week although SFA chief Stewart Regan has insisted there will be no “knee-jerk reaction”.

Strachan has overseen two failed qualifying campaigns – for Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In contrast, Iceland reached the quarter-finals of the Euros and followed up by qualifying for the World Cup.

A 2-0 win over Kosovo ensured Iceland topped Group I – a section tougher than Group F where Scotland finished third.

A veteran of two World Cups, and capped 26 times, Bett fears the Scots will struggle to qualify for Euro 2020 regardless of who is manager – because the quality of player is not good enough.

Bett said: “Whether Gordon is the manager or another person comes in, the bottom line is whoever is in charge will only have an X-amount of players they can work with.

“The question over whether Gordon should stay on is tough because when you look at recent Scotland managers, they have all struggled.

“This has been going on for a long time and it is because there are not a lot of really good players to work with.

“There is a lack of quality and no big stars in the Scottish team, although Leigh Griffiths is turning into a top striker.

“It is going to be a struggle for Scotland and any manager, until good players start to come through again.

“You can only work with the players you have. Scotland have not qualified for a tournament for a very long time so there is little to suggest that can change for Euro 2020.

“Obviously, you have to wait to see how the draw for the qualifying group pans out.

“However, if Gordon stays, or another man comes in, there is only so much they can do with the players available.”

Aberdeen defender Kari Arnason played a key role in Iceland’s World Cup qualifying bid and scored in the recent 3-0 win away to Turkey.

In 2014, Iceland were ranked 133 in the world – to try to put that in context, Liberia hold that spot now, behind Yemen and Guatemala. The Iceland FA’s 15-year investment in grass roots football, a coaching training system and multiple all-weather facilities played a role in their rise.

Iceland’s football associ-ation (KSI) invested in 30 full-size all-weather pitches, seven of which are indoor.

There are almost 150 smaller artificial arenas.

From the age of four, every child has a Uefa-accredited coach.

It means every kid in Iceland, even those in tiny fishing villages, have access to a state-of-the-art, all-weather pitch and a trained coach.

As Iceland flourish, Scotland stagnate. Iceland are managed by Heimir Hallgrimsson who works as a part-time dentist on a five square-mile island called Heimaey, populated by fewer than 5,000 people and millions of puffins.

Scotland, with their management situation in flux, have been huffin’ and puffin’ to reach a finals since France 1998.

Bett said: “Iceland have the indoor pitches which are always available and always used and you see the kids playing there after school all year round.

“In Scotland, you see all these parks closing down and many that are open don’t allow ball games.

“However, we didn’t have great facilities when I was a kid. It is difficult to pinpoint exactly what the problem is with Scotland.”

In the aftermath of the 2-2 draw in Slovenia, Strachan offered one solution – genetics.

He insisted Scotland are struggling because they are too small – statistics do not entirely back that up. Forget DNA, Bett reckons the difference could be in the genetics, or structure, of the squad itself.

He said: “I don’t know about genetics. Iceland had a great group of Under-21 players a few years ago and some of them have progressed into the first team.

“They have put the experienced players together with the youngsters. Iceland play like a club side with a strong team spirit.

“There are not any big stars, with Gylfi Sigurðsson of Everton probably the biggest name, but their strength is they play as a team.

“It has been incredible for such as small nation to get to the World Cup.”

On paper, Iceland have a weaker squad than Scotland, and they should have with the tiny population. However, their unity is their strength.

Iceland have cracked how to qualify for a major tournament, a conundrum that continues to haunt Scotland.

Bett said: “When Scotland went ahead in Slovenia I thought they could hold out. But in the second half they got deeper and deeper and gave Slovenia much more of the ball.

“When you give teams like that a lot of possession they are going to create chances.

“It is so disappointing as it would have been great to get second place and the play-offs. We missed out – again.”