Ian Maxwell thinks Scotland v Israel ‘unlikely’ to be played in June as he confirms Scottish Cup ties will be moved

by Ryan Cryle
17/03/2020, 6:05 pm Updated: 17/03/2020, 6:06 pm
SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell.
Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell admits it’s “difficult to envisage” the coronavirus outbreak allowing Scotland to play their Nations League qualifier against Israel in June.

UEFA today announced Euro 2020 has been pushed back to next summer due to the pandemic and, with football suspended around Europe, play-off matches giving teams like the Scots a final chance to qualify scheduled for later this month will now be played in June at the earliest.

Following a conference call involving all 55 member nations, Maxwell said: “There are a number of countries involved in the play-offs, the virus is at various stages across the world and there may be some countries who see themselves coming out of that situation a little bit quicker than others.

“We will take advice from the medical teams, liase with UEFA. Whether we can get the game played in June will be up for debate.

“We’d like to think so, but it’s probably unlikely at this point.”

Meanwhile, Maxwell said it will be impossible for the Aberdeen v Celtic and Hearts v Hibs Scottish Cup semi-finals to be played on April 11 and 12. They will be suspended alongside the rest of the domestic game and “rescheduled as soon as possible”.

