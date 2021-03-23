Scotland assistant manager Steven Reid says greater action is needed to tackle discrimination in football.

The SFA have announced the national team will stand ahead of Thursday’s World Cup qualifier with Austria rather than take the knee.

It comes after alleged racial abuse directed at Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela during last week’s Europa League tie at Ibrox.

Reid, who is Steve Clarke’s No2 in the international set-up, has backed the stance the Scotland players are taking.

The 40-year-old said: “I’m absolutely behind the decision. It’s getting to that stage now where I think for me and everybody it’s about action.

“We’ve taken the knee, we’ve had individuals not taking the knee, teams not taking the knee.

“I think what people want to see now is action.

“I think the SFA are supporting this and it’s something that the staff as a whole are going to be fully behind the players a lot of the time in what they decide.

“But, going back to the Rangers game, I thought they dealt with the incident really well, really strong from the manager and the club in supporting Glen.

“I’d just like to think it’s about that action, it’s about strong punishments where people are found guilty.”

Tougher sanctions required

As well as the alleged abuse Kamara received – which is currently being investigated by Uefa – Gers striker Kemar Roofe has also been targeted on social media.

Reid says it’s time tougher punishments were handed out to those found guilty of racial abuse.

He added: “I think there’s support for Glen. I think there have also been issues for Kemar Roofe as well. I played alongside Kemar at West Brom.

“Visibly, it’s great to see the support that the players have received.

“I was really impressed with how the club dealt with it straightaway.

“Now, it’s about getting rid of these token punishments, a token fine here and there.

“It’s about action, it’s about severe action and that’s what people want to see.

“We can take the knee, we can stand, we can have individual protests. But people want to see action now, I mean proper punishments.

“People being held accountable for what they are saying and how they are behaving.

“That ultimately is the stage where we are at now, in my opinion.”

The issue has escalated

Reid has also suffered racial abuse, but believes the issue has escalated since he stopped playing in 2015.

“I’ve been quite lucky. There have been individual moments,” he said.

“But I’ve got to say that things have escalated in the period that I’ve finished playing.

“It wasn’t such a massive issue that I think it’s become now.

“Obviously, there were issues. But, luckily for me, towards the back end of my career when I finished it just seems to have escalated massively now into a daily occurrence.

“A player’s having a bad game, or has an individual error in a game, opens himself up to getting abuse on the social media platforms.”

Aiming for good start to World Cup tilt

On the pitch Scotland start their bid to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar on Thursday against Austria at Hampden.

After that the national side tackle Israel in Tel Aviv on Sunday before facing the Faroe Islands at the national team a week tomorrow.

Reid is hoping they can make a good start in Group F which also contains Denmark and Moldova.

The former West Brom, Blackburn and Burnley player said: “It’s an important game. It’s obviously great to be at home to start the campaign.

“It’s a massive camp with three games and an opportunity to get off to a fantastic start in the group.

“That would lead us into a really exciting summer ahead and then further into the qualifiers at the back end of the year.

“Of course you want to get off to a good start because if you’re playing catch-up, the back end of your group games it can be difficult.

“Looking forward to the game and obviously it’s going to be a difficult camp again.

“A strong Austrian team who have also qualified for the Euros and are in decent form.

“Then we’ve got Israel who we like to think we know inside out having played them numerous times and another difficult opponent.

“We found that in the games we played against them.

“And then an improving Faroe Islands team.

“So a tough camp. But two home games and three games where we’re looking to get a positive result in each.”