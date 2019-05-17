‘I love playing for Peterhead’ – Brown relaxed about future

Scott Brown says he has loved his time with Peterhead and would be happy to stay on for next season.

This term the midfielder helped the Blue Toon win League Two and enjoyed a stellar campaign.

He was the Buchan outfit’s stand-out performer and was named in the division’s team of the year.

As a result there have been suggestions the 24-year-old could return to full-time football.

As yet there have been no offers made to Brown, who arrived at Balmoor from St Johnstone in August 2016, and he admits if no full-time sides are interested in him he’ll be thrilled to stay with Peterhead.

Brown said: “There has been a bit of talk and people saying there is interest in me.

“But there have been no concrete offers which would make me want to leave Peterhead.

“If that stays the same then I will be at Peterhead next season because I have loved my time at Peterhead.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the club and all the boys, the coaching staff, the directors and everyone at the club.

“Everyone has been brilliant with me so unless I hear otherwise I’ll be a Peterhead player next season.

“It is a long summer and people talk about you so maybe something could happen, and if the Queen’s Park game happens to be my last match for the club I couldn’t really choose a better way to bow out.

“But nothing has happened so far that will mean I won’t be at Peterhead next season.

“I’m relaxed about the whole situation and I’m just looking forward to next season and if that is at Peterhead I’ll be quite happy.

“The aim in everybody’s career is to play as high as possible.

“If there was an offer to go back to full-time it might be hard to turn down but right now there has been nothing offered and I love playing for Peterhead.

“Last season was the most enjoyable of my career and if nothing materialises I’ll be more than happy playing in League One with Peterhead.”

Although unsure whether he will still be with the Blue Toon next term, Brown lapped up their title celebrations.

He added: “I think it’s important that you celebrate what you achieved and as a squad we did.

“There have been ups but there were also plenty of downs over the season.”

Brown is not the only person at Peterhead whose future is up in the air. Manager Jim McInally is considering whether he will step down.

Brown would love to see his boss stay on at Balmoor and believes McInally has transformed his career.

He said: “I can’t speak highly enough of the manager and what he has done for my career.

“Over the last year he has helped me massively. I played every game last season and that was great.

“I also got into the League Two team of the year and that was down to the manager, David Nicholls the assistant manager, David McCracken the first-team coach, and Stuart Hogg, the fitness coach.

“I hope he stays but it’s the gaffer’s decision and if he decides it’s time to go I’ll respect that.

“But I can’t speak highly enough of the gaffer so I would want him to stay.”