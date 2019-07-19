‘I know I will enjoy it here’ says new Cove Rangers defender

New signing Daniel Higgins believes Cove Rangers will allow him to enjoy his football again.

The 21-year-old defender joined the Highland League champions earlier this week and made his debut in Wednesday’s 0-0 Betfred League Cup group stage draw with Dundee at the Balmoral Stadium.

Higgins worked with Cove boss Paul Hartley at Dundee and is pleased to have reunited with the former Scotland international after two frustrating years at Kilmarnock.

Game time was limited for Higgins, even during loan spells at Aidrieonians and Stranraer, and he hopes to feature more regularly for Cove in League Two.

When asked why he chose to join Cove, Higgins said: “The gaffer phoned me and after speaking to him about the set-up at the club and the ambition, it sounded like it would suit me.

“At this stage of my career I need to be playing games and enjoying myself, so that’s why I’ve come to Cove. The gaffer was a massive influence on me at Dundee and he gave me my debut and helped me kick on.

“The last two years haven’t gone how I’d thought they would, so I want to enjoy football again and I know Paul will allow me to do that and will make me better.

“I probably could have stayed closer to home and tried to stay full-time at Championship level.

“But at this the stage of my career, after two tough years, I wanted to get back playing football and enjoying it, and we’ll see where it goes.

“I know I will enjoy it here, which is important, and I’m still young so if I do well I know I could step up.

“I’ve missed out on playing games in the last two seasons, so that’s what I need to do and take it from there.

“When I left Dundee I’d made my debut, then you go elsewhere and you don’t feel you’re being taken seriously as a contender for a position.

“Kilmarnock were brilliant over the last two seasons, so as a young boy I couldn’t really go and say ‘I should be playing’.

“It’s hard football, but if you can play regularly it’s what everyone wants.”

Higgins is based in Glasgow, but insists the commute to training twice a week and for home matches is not an issue.

On Wednesday he impressed against Dundee, but did miss a penalty in the shoot-out as Cove lost 3-2 on spot-kicks after the 0-0 draw.

He added: “I’m based in Barrhead in Glasgow, so it’s a journey, but that’s not an issue for me.

“It’s a big commitment, but it’s a really good set-up and having seen the stadium, it’s brilliant.

“It’s easier to travel when you know you’re coming to a nice place and a great club.

“I met all the lads on Wednesday and they’re all brilliant as well.

“I should have done better with my penalty, but we can take positives from the game.”