Turriff United manager signs deal and looks to former boss for inspiration

Turriff United manager Kris Hunter is targeting success in cup competitions after signing a contract extension.

Hunter, who returned for a second spell at the Haughs in February of last year, has penned a new deal to keep him with Turra until the summer of 2022.

United are giving youth a chance as they look to build for the future and Hunter hopes he can have them challenging for silverware. In his quest to do that he’s taken inspiration from his manager as a player at Fraserburgh, Charlie Duncan, who was renowned for bringing through promising youngsters.

Hunter said: “We’ve already seen progress this season that the young players we had last season have come back and got a lot stronger because they’ve had a pre-season under their belts. Once these players have a couple of years in the league, you’ll see them get better and better.

“I go back to what my old manager at Fraserburgh, Charlie Duncan, did. He decided at the time he would bring through local players and go with them.

“It took time, but we started winning cups and then ended up winning the league with a team of local lads. That’s the remit I’m following.

“It worked for Charlie, he was allowed time and the chairman at Fraserburgh at the time, Jimmy Adams, bought into it.

“They had patience and I have a chairman and committee at Turriff who have the patience to do the same.

“I think we’ve got to target cup competitions because if you win three or four games you can win a cup.

“That’s what we have to target because as a player we always wanted to challenge for the league.

“But we started winning cups first and once we started winning cups, we got a taste for it.

“You need a bit of luck and consistency to win the league and at Fraserburgh it took time, but we got that.

“At Turriff we’ll stick with the youth and see where we get to.

“Right now we’re looking to challenge for cups and improve on last season’s league position (15th) because we competed a lot last season, but the goals against column let us down.”

Hunter is also pleased with the backroom team he has in place. He added: “With Graeme Mathieson (assistant manager) and Roy McBain (player-coach) coming in, it’s the ideal set-up along with Ian Bruce (coach), Rodney MacKinnon (coach) and Megan Finlayson (physio).

“We’ve got the backroom staff in place and we’ll just keep working with the players we’ve got because there is some tremendous talent.

“I’m delighted to stay because the club keeps progressing off the park and hopefully we can do the same on the park.”