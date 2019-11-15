Hibernian confirm Ross as new manager

Hibernian have confirmed the appointment of Jack Ross as their new manager.

Ross, who was recently axed from English League One Sunderland, replaces Paul Heckingbottom.

The Easter Road outfit currently lie eighth in the Premiership and ex-St Mirren boss Ross said: “I think we all consider Hibernian to be one of the leading clubs in Scottish football – in terms of the history and passion of the supporters.

“It’s up to all of us to help the squad live up to that.”