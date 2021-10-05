Hermes boss thrilled at seeing his side maintain their lead at top of the Superleague

Hermes remain three points clear at the head of the McBookie.com Superleague table after a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Banchory St Ternan at a rainswept Milton Park.

The only goal of the opening period came midway through the half when Michael Dawson’s cutback was met by Jack Craig, who slotted the ball home.

Number two came via a powerful Connor McKenzie header with central defender Ross Gibbon completing the scoring with a clinical finish.

Hermes boss Neil Dawson was delighted to take the honours at a ground that doesn’t hold too many happy memories for him, saying: “It’s one of my bogey places.

“In my 13 years of managing Hermes, it’s one of the places I don’t normally win, but we dominated the game from start to finish and it was kind of what we’ve been doing lately, dominating a lot of the ball and we were just trying to get the players to reflect the dominance.

“It was a pretty easy win and it sets us up well for the double header against Banks o’ Dee in the Inter Regional Trophy and the Aberdeenshire Shield, so that’s nine league games on the bounce for us.”

Despite the fact Spain Park outfit Dee, the dominant team in North Region Junior football, have played so few league games, Neil is pleased to have the points on the board.

“We’re happy to be top of the table at this time of the year, I know Banks o’ Dee have huge number of games in hand, but I’d much prefer to have to have the games done.

“I’m pretty sure they would say that probably their toughest game of the season was against us the first week of the season – it was 2-1, but I thought we deserved at least a draw given the amount of chances we created.

“We’re shaped up well against each other, but they’re playing at home and they are super strong there, so we’re really going to have to have a really good gameplan, but for us after 12 games, only losing one and the two draws early in the campaign (is good going).

“The boys have responded well and put a really good run together and the season is shaping up well with Culter, Bridge of Don, Banks o’ Dee all doing well, so we’ve just got to keep winning games.

“I’m happy with the way things have gone and I don’t think I’ve ever had a 3-0 win at Banchory, so we’ll take it for sure.”