Hearts and Partick Thistle to resume relegation legal challenge against SPFL tomorrow

Hearts and Partick Thistle will continue their bid to overturn their respective relegations at the Court of Session tomorrow.

The two clubs, demoted by the ending of the SPFL season in April, are attempting to have that decision reversed and their positions in the Premiership and Championship reinstated.

That would mean promotions from all three lower leagues would be blocked, with Dundee United, Raith Rovers and League 2 champions Cove Rangers represented in court.

Their QC Garry Borland and SPFL lawyer Gerry Moynihan QC stated this dispute did not belong in a court and should be settled by arbitration through the governing body. However, David Thomson QC, representing Hearts and Partick Thistle, disagreed.

Proceedings are due to resume at 2pm on Thursday afternoon.

Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers were all top of their respective leagues at the time Scottish football was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A subsequent vote by SPFL member clubs to end the season, declaring those teams champions and those bottom of the table relegated, met the threshold to be passed. A discussion regarding league reconstruction – which could have spared any relegation – was had but no satisfactory proposals were put forward.