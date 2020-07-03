Hearts and Partick set for arbitration panel in fight against relegations

Hearts and Partick Thistle’s bid to overturn their relegations will go to a Scottish FA arbitration panel.

Following three days of arguments at the Court of Session via tele-conference Lord Clark delivered his verdict.

A motion from promoted clubs Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers for the case to be thrown out was dismissed with the SFA asked to appoint an arbitration panel. Hearts and Partick had wanted the case to be heard in open court.

The Jambos, Jags and Stranraer were relegated from the Premiership, Championship and League One respectively following a vote of clubs to end the 2019-20 season in April.