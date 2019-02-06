Health and wellbeing to the fore as Aberdeen, Rangers game helps deliver message

Aberdeen will tonight host their first health and wellbeing-themed matchday when facing Rangers at Pittodrie.

Earlier this season the Dons confirmed Health Shield as their health and wellbeing Partner.

The themed match-day will provide an opportunity for sponsors and supporters alike to meet Health Shield staff and learn about the full range of services they can offer.

The health and wellbeing event will coincide with Time To Talk Day while also shining a spotlight on other aspects of health and wellbeing with a variety of local providers in attendance.

Aberdeen FC’s partner charity, Aberdeen FC Community Trust, will also be represented on the day with Mental Health Aberdeen joining as the event charity partner.

This event will be the first of many over the next few years.

Health and wellbeing initiatives will also be provided to Dons staff, supporters and other people in the north-east as part of the partnership.

Courtney Marsh, chief executive at Health Shield, said: “We’re proud to support Aberdeen Football Club’s focus on mental health as part of Time To Talk Day.

“At Health Shield we aim to give as many people as possible access to the support and tools they need – whenever and wherever they need them – to take good care of their mental and physical health.

“One directly impacts the other.

“That’s why it’s important to ensure joined-up services, from things like telephone and face-to-face counselling to on-demand physiotherapy services and health screening.

“Ensuring the mental and the physical are on a level playing field is now a stated NHS goal.”