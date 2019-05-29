Corsie says Scotland’s Hampden World Cup send-off was ‘incredible’

Aberdeen’s Rachel Corsie described Scotland’s Hampden experience as “incredible” after they beat Jamaica 3-2 in their final match before next month’s World Cup in France.

Shelley Kerr’s side came through a testing evening, where they played free-flowing attacking football but were pegged back because of a couple of defensive lapses.

Nevertheless, they’ll head into their opening group game against England on June 8 in Nice full of confidence after beating the Reggae Girlz – who will also be at the tournament.

A record number of fans – 18,555 to be exact – were inside Hampden to see Kerr’s team off, smashing the record of 4,098 from last year’s qualifier at the Simply Digital Arena against Switzerland.

Skipper Corsie said: “It was incredible. It’s just one of those experiences which will live with me forever.

“It’s special to be at Hampden and have 18,000-plus fans come out to support us.

“It was great the SFA gave us the opportunity and we’re grateful for everyone who turned out.”

Jamaica struck first in Glasgow, with Khadija Shaw capitalising on a defensive switch-off.

However, Erin Cuthbert and Caroline Weir scored wonder strikes to put Scotland in front.

After an error from substitute Sophie Howard allowed Shaw to score again, the defender headed a winner for Kerr & Co.

Corsie said: “I think we dominated and dictated play.

“We’re obviously disappointed with the goals we lost. They came from our errors. We’ll look to clean it up for the next game.

“We knew they’d be very physical, which they were, and the first goal came against the run of play.

“The goals we scored were excellent, but their second goal was disappointing again.

“It was great Sophie was able to get her first goal for her country and the win was the most important thing on a night like last night.”

Scotland got the ball down and played from the start, with Claire Emslie and Lisa Evans – winning her 75th cap – threatening on the flanks.

Emslie would have been clean through from a Jen Beattie ball forward on 10 minutes, were she not flagged offside when she was very much onside.

However, there was a shock Jamaica opener on 15 minutes, Shaw rifling home from the edge of the area after Emslie was robbed in her own half.

It wasn’t part of the script, but Konya Plummer almost threw a spanner in the works moments later when she deflected a Caroline Weir effort just by her own front post.

On 22 minutes, a dipping Weir drive from 25 yards had Sydney Schneider scrambling to her left to save, before Cuthbert volleyed just wide from a Kirsty Smith cross.

Kim Little forced a save with just under half an hour played after being slipped in by Jane Ross, but the moment of the match came seconds later.

The ball found Cuthbert near halfway. The Chelsea attacker drove to within 30 yards of goal and sent a strike spiralling into the top right corner to level it.

And she could have won a penalty on 34 minutes, Welsh referee Cheryl Foster awarding a free-kick when Cuthbert was poleaxed with at least one foot inside the box.

It didn’t matter, as Caroline Weir curled the set-piece past Schneider into the top left corner.

After the break, that lead was cancelled out immediately.

Howard, on at centre-back at half-time for Beattie, took a heavy touch from a Corsie pass and was robbed by Shaw.

The striker drove forward with the ball and clipped it coolly over Alexander to level.

After 68 minutes Scotland grabbed the lead again.

And it was Howard who scored, heading Caroline Weir’s corner back across goal and in to make up for her earlier error.

Scotland: Alexander, Smith, Docherty, Corsie, Beattie, Little, Weir, Evans, Ross, Emslie, Cuthbert.

Subs: Howard, C. Murray, Arnot (for Beattie, Ross, Emslie 46), Lauder, Clelland (for Cuthbert, Docherty 80)

Subs not used: Lynn, Fife, Love, Crichton, Arthur, J. Murray, Brown.

Jamaica: Schneider, C. Swaby, Plummer, Solaun, Sweatman, Shaw, Blackwood, Bond-Flasza, A. Swaby, Carter, Matthews.

Subs: McClure, Campbell (for Schneider, Bond-Flasza 46), Asher, Brown (for C. Swaby, Matthews 63), McCoy (for Shaw 68), Cameron (for Carter 80).

Subs not used: Jamieson, Silver, Hudson-Marks, Shim, Patterson, Adamolekun.

Referee: Cheryl Foster.