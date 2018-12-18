Hermes stalwart Alex honoured with help of SFA president McRae after 50 years service

Hermes secretary Alex Fiddes says it was “fantastic” to have his 50 years of service to the club recognised.

On Saturday Fiddes was presented with a quaich ahead of Hermes’ match against Hall Russell United by SFA president Alan McRae to mark half a century with the club.

The Bridge of Don outfit were formed in 1968 by former pupils of Robert Gordon’s College and joined the Aberdeen amateur ranks before stepping up to the Juniors in 1993.

Fiddes was one of the founder members of Hermes and has been club secretary ever since, and admitted it was an honour to have his efforts recognised by SFA president McRae.

Fiddes said: “I’ve known Alan for years and he is a great guy and it meant a lot to me that he took the time to come up and do it.

“It was a fantastic gesture. We’ve got friends from the original team who are good friends with Alan and it was organised.

“It was great to see him and he’s been up when we’ve played in the Scottish Cup against Deveronvale and Auchinleck Talbot.

“He’s no stranger to us, but it meant a lot to me to have him hand it over.”

Fiddes can reflect on lots of memories of his time with Hermes, but was quick to stress that he isn’t the only person deserving of recognition.

He added: “The club with the original players stayed together for quite a few years even after they had finished university and had jobs.

“The club just took on a life of its own. Les Hutton has been treasurer and deserves an equal amount of credit because he has been there the same length of time as me.

“We are the two originals that are left and it’s worked out nicely because we were 25 years in the amateurs and 25 years in the Juniors.

“There’s an awful lot of people been involved here who have done a lot of work over a long period of time.

“I feel I was recognised on behalf of all the players, management and committee who have been at the club over the last 50 years.”

Reflecting on some of his highlights with Hermes, Fiddes said: “The first 25 years in the amateurs were great fun organising it because there was no pressure.

“It was however you could scrape together – sometimes we had 20 players, sometimes we had eight.

“The highlights have been in the Juniors in 2011/12 when we won the Superleague, winning 24 games and conceding 13 goals in 26 games.

“In 2014/15 we started by winning 18 games in a row, we won the Superleague, the Grill League Cup, the Regional Cup and the Jim McPherson Memorial Cup.

“That was another great team and winning the league led to us being involved in the Scottish Cup and that was brilliant.”

Fiddes plans to step down as secretary at the end of this season.

Explaining his decision, he said: “The last four years have brought the biggest change in Junior football in terms of moving it into the 21st Century.

“There are a lot more regulations and issues that need to be looked at, such as child protection and anti-racism.

“I feel it’s probably time for somebody else who is a bit more up to date to take over from me.

“But I’ll still be going back to club and be going to watch. I won’t be disappearing.”

McRae also paid tribute to Fiddes and said: “I remember way back when they formed Hermes.

“They’ve come through from playing on a public park, to playing amateurs, going into the Juniors, having their own ground and they have played in the Scottish Cup as well, which is a great thing.

“Alex has been instrumental in everything that has happened with the club’s rise and success so it’s fantastic for him to be recognised.”