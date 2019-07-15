Hartley wants to boost Cove numbers with striker on his wishlist

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is searching for a striker and his need has been heightened after Mitch Megginson was injured against Peterhead.

Captain Megginson hit 49 goals for the Highland League champions last season but limped off after 17 minutes of the 2-1 Betfred League Cup loss to the Blue Toon with a thigh problem.

The extent of the problem is not yet know, but it leaves Martin Scott as Cove’s only recognised striker – although Daniel Park and Jordon Brown can fill in up front.

Balmoral Stadium gaffer Hartley said: “We need to look at Mitch’s thigh, it might be a little strain.

“He might be out for a couple of weeks or he might recover a bit quicker.

“We’re really low on numbers just now so we’ve got to look to see if we can bring someone in.

“A striker was always on our wishlist – we have to be strong in that area, in case we get an injury to Martin Scott or Mitch.

“We’re short in a couple of areas – I could only put three outfield players on the bench. We’re working really hard to strengthen the group.”

Hartley was also without Ryan Strachan, Jamie Redman and Alan Redford due to injury and Scott through suspension.

Despite being light on numbers he was pleased with the display against Peterhead.

Hartley added: “Overall, the players can be pleased with that. We don’t have a lot of bodies and we’ve had to make a change after 10 minutes.

“We had to rejig it because we’re not big on numbers. There wasn’t a great deal between the two teams and there were a lot of pleasing signs.

“I don’t want hard luck stories every week. If you switch off at this level you’ll get punished and I’ve said that to the players.

“We’ve got to keep improving – we’ve always said the Betfred games were a build up from our pre-season.

“This is only our fourth game and most of the guys have played every minute.”

Meanwhile, Peterhead lost summer signing Scott Hooper after 19 minutes, the defender coming off with an ankle problem.

There was concern Hooper had fractured his ankle, but an X-ray on Saturday night revealed there was no break.

Manager Jim McInally said: “Scott was in a lot of pain so we were concerned. There’s no break, but it’s unlikely he’ll be available to face Inverness tomorrow.”

McInally was pleased to kick off the season with a win and added: “I’m delighted with the result and I thought first half we had a really good control of the game.

“We gifted them a goal which we could have done without.

“But we came back well and I thought first half we played well without getting another goal which would have made the game easier.

“For a 15-minute spell in the second half they started to dominate. They had the cross that came off the bar, the shot off the bar and a ball right across goal.

“We changed things a bit to get a control of the game again and then I felt we saw out the last 20 minutes quite well.

“We started to dictate the game and the ball and it’s something we need to do more.

“So I’m delighted to win because we are playing a team that are serial winners.”