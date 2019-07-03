Hartley appointed Cove boss

Cove Rangers have appointed former Aberdeen, Celtic and Hearts midfielder Paul Hartley as their new full-time manager.

The ex-Alloa, Dundee and Falkirk gaffer will be joined at the Balmoral Stadium by assistant manager Gordon Young and fitness coach Tam Ritchie.

Hartley, who will work full-time for Cove, takes over from co-managers John Sheran and Graeme Mathieson who guided the Highland League champions to promotion to the SPFL through the pyramid play-offs last season.

Sheran suffered a heart attack in April and will step away from the dugout and joins Cove’s board as director of football.

Chairman Keith Moorhouse said: “We are delighted Paul Hartley, Gordon Young and Tam Ritchie have agreed to join us.

“The changes to our coaching team were imposed upon us after John decided he could no longer continue as co-manager.

“We appreciate everything that John and Graeme have done for the club and saw this as an opportunity to bring in an experienced SPFL management team with a proven track record.

“We are delighted to appoint our first full time football manager and believe that Paul has everything required to ensure that we are prepared for life in the SPFL.

“Both Paul and Gordon are highly qualified coaches who have worked at the very top level in both club and international football.

“Tam provides his experience of sports science and years of coaching athletes at elite levels.

“They are a perfect fit for Cove Rangers as we prepare for the challenge of competing in the SPFL for the first time.”