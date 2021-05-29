Grant Hanley hopes Scotland can do former Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean proud at the Euros.

Norwich City defender Hanley is in the squad, who are currently in Spain preparing for the tournament.

However, his Carrow Road team mate McLean has missed out after sustaining a knee ligament injury earlier this month.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Canaries in 2018 from the Dons, has won 20 international caps and scored in the penalty shoot-out win over Serbia last November which qualified Scotland for the European Championship.

Hanley is gutted McLean has been robbed of his chance to play at a major finals.

The 29-year-old said: “I am absolutely devastated for Kenny. I am quite close with him and we are down in Norwich with him.

“I am devastated for him because he deserves to be at the finals.

“On the pitch, he has made a massive contribution to the team and also off it, we have been building the squad and the togetherness and Kenny has been a massive part of that.

“I’m sure the boys will all do what we can to do him proud.”

Hanley spent time with McLean following his injury and added: “He was devastated.

“These opportunities don’t come round too often and for me he deserved to be here and the chance to play at a major tournament.

“He was gutted because it is a tough one to take but the boys will do all we can to make him proud.

“I saw him in Norwich before we came away, so I managed to spend a bit of time with him.”

Defender didn’t think he’d missed the boat

Hanley could also have been forgiven for thinking his chance to play for Scotland at a tournament had come and gone.

The former Newcastle and Blackburn stopper made his international debut ten years ago.

But he went three years without playing for Scotland, before featuring in all three of March’s World Cup qualifiers.

However, he says he was never too caught up in whether or not he may have missed the boat with Scotland.

Hanley said: “I don’t think as a footballer you think that far ahead.

“You take it as it comes and whatever injury or setback comes you take it on the chin and deal with it.

“You are trying to get back available for your next game. I had to get myself fit and into the team at Norwich.

“You can’t look too far ahead or get too far ahead of yourself, that is the best way to take it.”

Hanley’s successful club season

Hanley helped Norwich win the Championship title this season and made 47 appearances for club and country.

He was pleased to enjoy that team success and play regularly having been hit with injury setbacks in recent years.

“In terms of my club football it has been a really good season, in terms of winning the league and getting promoted back to the Premier League,” he said.

“It is nice but we now need to put that to one side and concentrate on international football and the exciting times we have ahead of us.

“For me personally, it has been a tough couple of years in terms of injuries and I didn’t play as much as I would have liked to.

“On a personal note, it is good to have that behind me and being able to play so many games and to show a bit of fitness and consistency.

“It has given me a massive buzz going into the summer.”

Confidence as history beckons

Scotland play the Netherlands on Wednesday and Luxembourg a week tomorrow in warm-up matches for the Euros.

At the tournament they will look to be the first Scotland side in history to progress beyond the group stages.

Hanley believes they can approach clashes with the Czech Republic, England and Croatia with confidence.

He said: “I think we’ve got to go into the tournament with loads of confidence because this group is continually improving, and we’ve shown that we’re capable of getting results when we need to.

“It’s important that the lads go in with belief and plenty of confidence, take every game as it comes and see where we can get.

“Of course that would be unbelievable (to reach the knockout stage), and first of all that is the main target.

“We’ve got to go there and do ourselves justice. We want to be successful, and our first objective is to do well enough to get through the group stage.”