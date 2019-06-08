Peterhead to launch coffee shop at Balmoor to boost club coffers

In the quest for success, something new is brewing at Balmoor.

Work is underway at Peterhead’s ground to build a coffee shop as part of a new glass frontage at the stadium.

Plenty of football grounds have club bars, including the Blue Toon, but coffee shops are not so common.

However, the Buchan outfit’s board have come up with the venture in the hope of bringing more revenue into the club and thus hopefully allowing for success on the pitch.

Vice-chairman Ian Grant said: “There’s the potential to give the club an additional revenue stream which is important.

“Every year it gets harder and harder for the club to make ends meet. Every football club in Scotland is fighting the same battle.

“There are financial restraints and regardless of what Neil Doncaster says about extra money coming into the game, at the bottom end it’s not a lot.

“We can’t survive without the support of our sponsors.

“We do well at the club and are organised in terms of how much sponsorship revenue we bring in.

“Over the last couple of years the amount of business we have done through hospitality has been tremendous.

“But even then we still fall short of what we need to do to run the club.

“We want to be successful and we’ve always tried to get the best team on the park we possibly can.

“If we’re going to do that when we need every penny and every idea.

“We strive for new ideas, but there is no magic wand when it comes to bringing in revenue.

“We get lots of plaudits from visiting directors and fans about our club being well run. But beneath the surface we have to bite and scratch for everything we can get.

“Unless you look at new ideas and try to come up with stuff you will stagnate. It’s a case of looking forward all the time and it’s looking forward on the park and looking forward off the park.”

The League One outfit hope the new project can be a success to help them continue to progress on the pitch.

But Grant also thinks it can attract more people within the community to the football club. He added: “Everyone wants to see success whether you are a spectator or director.

“You want the team to be winning and you want success.

“But it’s hard for us and hard for the manager Jim McInally when it comes to attracting players because we are a remote club up in the north-east.

“It’s easier for clubs in the central belt.

“So we have to work harder than clubs in other parts of the country to achieve the same or better.

“We know and realise what we’ve got to do and we’ve got to keep doing it otherwise what is the point?

“Beside the ground there is the Catto Park facility which is always busy at weekends.

“The people using that facility probably wouldn’t come into our bar after their activities, but they might come into a coffee shop.

“So if we can create a nice facility and have a nice selection of refreshments and snacks it will entice people in.

“It will be an interesting addition to the football club and it’s another way of bringing the community into the football club.

“We try to immerse ourselves in the community with other work that we do.

“We feel it’s important the football club is part of the community.”