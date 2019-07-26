Glass looking to build on his fast start at Cove against Raith in Betfred Cup

Cove Rangers new boy Declan Glass “couldn’t have hoped for much better” on debut after setting up two goals.

Midfielder Glass, 19, who has joined Paul Hartley’s team on a six-month loan from Dundee United, played a key part in the narrow 3-2 Betfred Cup loss to Inverness Caley Thistle on Tuesday.

He could feature again tomorrow when League One Raith Rovers visit the Balmoral Stadium in Cove’s final Group D match.

On his maiden showing for the Granite City side at the Caledonian Stadium, Glass said: “I couldn’t have hoped for much better.

“It was a tough game to go in against obviously a Championship side, but I thought it went really well and the boys played really well.

“On a personal level it was a really good game for me and a good start.

“I hadn’t met the boys. I only met them on the way up. It was the first time I’d came across them and I didn’t know anybody.”

You wouldn’t have known Glass hadn’t played with skipper Mitch Megginson before, with the youngster teeing up Cove’s talisman for a double.

Glass said: “Me and Mitch seemed to link up quite well, so hopefully it can continue.”

It’s an exciting time to be at Cove and Glass – who has made four Championship appearances for the Tangerines and spent six months on loan at League One Airdrieonians in the second half of last term – says he “fancied it” as soon as Hartley got in touch.

He said: “I liked what I was hearing and he sold the club to me by detailing where they want to be.

“He just said it was a really good club and an ambitious club.

“I had a look at the set-up and it was perfect – right away I fancied it.

“Obviously Paul’s a very good manager who’s managed at a high level with his staff as well.

“Hopefully this can benefit me and I can challenge when I go back (to United) in January.”

On the strengths of his game, the attack-minded midfielder said: “I think I’m good at linking up the play. I’m a good passer and I like to get forward.

“I’m good one v one, but maybe I can get better at the defensive side of things.

“I was okay the other night. My strengths are attacking.”

The promoted Highland champions are set to make their League Two bow next Saturday, and Glass says they’re “right up there” with the quality he experienced at the Excelsior Stadium before the summer. He said: “The boys were right up there the other night in terms of the way they moved it, passed it.

“Honestly, they’re just as good as what I played with at Airdrie last season.

“I’ve only seen them once, but I’ve heard really good things from the Dundee game (League Cup draw) and stuff.

“The boys were brilliant and I’ve heard from a few of the boys at Dundee United who are from Aberdeen about some of the Cove boys.”

Glass says Cove will look to finish high in League Two this term. But first there’s the visit of Raith to deal with.

He said: “For tomorrow we’ll be confident about getting a result.

“We’ll be going out to win the match and looking forward to the league starting next weekend against Edinburgh City.

“Raith are a good side, they’ve recruited well, have a good manager and some players who are full-time.

“It’ll be a tough test, I’m sure of that, but I’m more than confident we can give them a good game.”