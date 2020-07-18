Rachel Corsie’s weekly column: Glasgow City think big as world-class Janine Van Wyk is added to firepower

Some huge news for Glasgow City this week as they announced a triple signing before the club look to complete their squad for the upcoming Champions’ League quarter-final tie.

They kept the biggest name until last, but Janine Van Wyk will join City from her home in South Africa.

The 33-year-old central defender is a vital boost for the club, who will be up against it as they look to face Wolfsburg in the next round.

City branded it the “biggest signing ever in Scottish women’s football” and manager Scott Booth knows her experience will hopefully bring some stability to his backline.

He has already utilised Leanne Ross, 39, and Jo Love, 34, at centre-back previously, but both prefer to play in other positions and – despite their wealth of experience – having a natural defender leading the line should provide a more reliable core.

Love has spent most of her career as an explosive midfielder and openly admits she doesn’t enjoy being shuffled further back.

Meanwhile, Leanne Ross has been one of City’s most versatile players over the years and has played almost every position except between the sticks.

She will likely lead the side into their second ever last-eight Champions’ League tie from her more familiar right-back position.

Van Wyk has 170 caps for South Africa. She also leads her national team as captain and that compounds the increased expectation placed on her to be a leader and difference-maker. Character is something that is required to be on City’s wish-list, and her record off the pitch is equally as admirable.

She has even set up her own club back home, JVW, encouraging and enabling opportunities for girls’ and women’s football.

The move to City came as a surprise to me, as not so long ago Van Wyk was over here in the US playing for Houston Dash, before moving to Denmark for a brief spell with Fortuna Hjorring.

It certainly looks an impressive capture by club owner Laura Montgomery, a true testament to the club for the impressive status they hold around the world, for their consistent success in Europe and domestic dominance.

Krystyna Freda and Zanetta Wyne are the other two players who are set to join the Scottish champions. American-born Freda comes on loan from Cypriot side Apollon with the expectation to carry some attacking threat. Wyne will bolster the full-back area and will be eligible once the Norwegian transfer window opens, joining from her current club Klepp.