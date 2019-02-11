Gibson left frustrated by Balmoor stalemate between title rivals Peterhead and Edinburgh City

Peterhead’s Willie Gibson was frustrated to draw 0-0 with title rivals Edinburgh City but admitted their performance didn’t merit victory.

The top two in League Two largely cancelled each other out at Balmoor in a game which lacked quality.

A point apiece means the Blue Toon still trail the capital outfit by four points, but with two games in hand.

With Clyde (third) and Annan (fourth) drawing 1-1 it means the gaps between the top four remain the same.

Midfielder Gibson said: “A draw was probably the fair result. Neither side really created much throughout the 90 minutes.

“There wasn’t a lot of quality in the game. It was two teams cancelling each other out.

“It leaves things as it was before kick-off at the top of the table.

“But we never want to drop points, especially at home, so it still doesn’t sit nice with us.

“But with Annan and Clyde drawing it still leaves everything the same and still leaves it in our hands with two games in hand.

“However, it was still disappointing to drop points. The table would have been different if we had won.

“But we still have the games in hand and we still need to win them.

“It’s Cowdenbeath in both games which won’t be easy, but we just have to take it one game at a time.”

Gibson was disappointed with the lack of creativity from a usually potent Peterhead side.

He added: “The manager picked out me and Jack Leitch at half-time as two who could have been better on the ball. I don’t know if that resulted in me being subbed midway through the second half.

“But I was asked to do a job in midfield against Jack Breen and I thought I did a good enough job because he was taken off at half-time.

“So I felt it was job done, but I was disappointed myself to be taken off.

“That is how the manager saw it so it’s fine. But if you look at us as a team we had Rory McAllister, Shane Sutherland and Ryan Dow in our side.

“But with that and the other players around them we didn’t create much in 90 minutes so it’s a bad day at the office.”

The hosts had the first chance when McAllister fed Leitch on the left side of the box but his low strike was across the goal face.

On 12 minutes a McAllister cutback found Scott Brown, but he lifted his shot over from 14 yards.

Midway through the first period Edinburgh missed a glorious chance as Scott Shepherd set up Jack Breen. Mick Dunlop slipped, giving Breen the chance to pick his spot from 10 yards but he scuffed wide.

Just before the break Breen went down under contact from Jason Brown in the box, but referee Mike Roncone waved away the penalty shouts from Edinburgh.

Early in the second half Shepherd’s chip from the right looked destined to be knocked home by sub Danny Galbraith at the back post until Jamie Stevenson’s header clear.

After that the game became increasingly scrappy.

In the 64th minute the Blue Toon were unlucky as Sutherland latched on to a McAllister flick but his lob from 20 yards drifted over.

Following that chance the game petered out in the closing stages.