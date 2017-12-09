Fraserburgh-Rangers Scottish Cup clash confirmed by TV company

Fraserburgh’s Scottish Cup tie with Rangers will be played at Bellslea and will be shown live on television – organisers have now confirmed

The Broch were paired with the Gers in the fourth round of the cup and, as reported exclusively in Monday’s Evening Express, the match will be played on Sunday, January 21, at 12pm so it can be beamed live.

It is also understood the broadcast will net the Buchan club £32,500. This sum is significantly less than last season due to changes in the way TV cash and prize money are distributed.

Previously, clubs received £82,500 if their game was chosen for live TV coverage.

Representatives from Sky were in the North-east last week to look at Bellslea and also to look for accommodation for their staff covering the clash.

Fraserburgh have publicly expressed their desire to have the tie at their own ground and their wishes have been be met.

Temporary stands will be brought in by the Broch to try to maximise the attendance.

Sky Sports have also confirmed they will show Hearts v Hibernian in their other live fixture, which takes place at 2.05pm the same day.

On Saturday, January 21, Aberdeen’s home tie with St Mirren (12.15pm) in same competition will be shown on BBC Scotland.