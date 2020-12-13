Fraserburgh head to Rothes in the first round of the Scottish Cup

Rothes will meet Fraserburgh in an all-Highland League clash in the first round of the Scottish Cup on Boxing Day.
Huntly will host Cumbernauld Colts, while Keith were handed a home tie against Hill of Beath Hawthorn.
The winners of the rescheduled tie between Formartine United and Turriff United will travel to Haddington Athletic.
League Two side Elgin City will begin their Scottish Cup campaign with a tie against Civil Service Strollers at Borough Briggs, while Buckie Thistle will travel to Albion Rovers.
Banks o’ Dee will head to Edinburgh to meet Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, who defeated Lossiemouth on penalties after their second preliminary round tie finished 4-4 after extra time.
Nairn County will host Broxburn Athletic, while Wick Academy will face Cowdenbeath at Central Park if they defeat Musselburgh Athletic on Tuesday.
Highland League champions Brora Rangers will meet junior side Camelon after they knocked Deveronvale out of the competition yesterday.
The ties will be played on Saturday December 26 with games going to extra time and penalties if the scores are level after 90 minutes.
Scottish Cup first round draw
Haddington Athletic v Formartine United or Turriff United
Huntly v Cumbernauld Colts
Keith v Hill of Beath Hawthorn
Kelty Hearts v Jeanfield Swifts
Elgin City v Cilvil Service Strollers
Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic v Coldstream or Bo’ness United
Gala Fairydean Rovers v Annan Athletic
Albion Rovers v Buckie Thistle
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Banks o’ Dee
Edinburgh City v Caledonia Braves
Brechin City v Glasgow University or Linlithgow Rose
Stenhousemuir v Preston Athletic or Hawick Royal Albert
Nairn County v Broxburn Athletic
Cowdenbeath v Wick Academy or Musselburgh Athletic
Berwick Rangers v Stirling Albion
Tranent Juniors v East Stirlingshire
Dundonald Bluebell v Queen’s Park
Rothes v Fraserburgh
Camelon v Brora Rangers
Stranraer v Spartans
