Fraserburgh come from behind to defeat Banks o’ Dee in Scottish Cup

Fraserburgh came from behind to defeat Banks o’ Dee 2-1 in an entertaining Scottish Cup second round tie at Bellslea Park.

After a goal-less first half, Michael Philipson fired home the opener for the visitors nine minutes into the second period.

The Broch, shooting down the hill in the second half, levelled after 71 minutes when Scott Barbour headed home.

And the comeback was complete 10 minutes from time when Jamie Beagrie tapped in the winner.

The tie was one of the few to survive the wintry blast with 12 of the weekend’s 20 scheduled ties postponed by the weather.

The Broch invested in pitch covers after their Scottish Cup tie against Rangers three years ago and they helped ensure the surface passed an early morning inspection.

The hosts went into the match full of confidence following a 13-1 thrashing of Turriff United the previous weekend.

Banks o’ Dee, by contrast, were digesting the news that the North Region junior season had been put on hold until at least February 6.

While they face uncertainty over when the junior campaign will continue, the Spain Park men were hoping to keep playing in the Scottish Cup for as long as possible.

It was an even start to proceedings but an important interception from Dee defender Neale Allan prevented Paul Campbell from an early sight of goal.

Banks o’ Dee’s first meaningful chance arrived after 18 minutes when Michael Philipson’s deflected effort was clawed away by Broch stopper Paul Leask.

Willie West registered the home side’s first shot on target six minutes later but his low effort was comfortably gathered by Lee Sweeney.

The Dee goalkeeper displayed some quick-thinking to prevent Campbell turning home Lewis Duncan’s cleverly disguised pass with an unorthodox sliding tackle.

The game started to become more stretched as the half wore on with the ball falling kindly for Dee midfielder Mark Gilmour to try his luck from 20 yards but his curling effort flew over the crossbar.

The visitors had passed up another chance to break the deadlock three minutes before the interval when Craig Duguid’s corner fell for Gilmour but Leask saved well.

The visitors charged up the other end and had a chance of their own but Owen Cairns failed to connect from a promising position after some superb wing play by Scott Barbour.

But it was Banks o’ Dee who got the opener after 54 minutes when Michael Philipson reacted quickest to net after Leask could only part a low Henderson drive.

The hosts almost restored parity immediately but Sweeney produced an excellent stop to thwart Lewis Duncan.

Former Aberdeen and Dundee United player Stuart Duff was booked for bringing Barbour’s run to an abrupt end but Ryan Cowie curled the resulting free kick over the bar.

The Broch restored parity after 71 minutes when Gary Harris crossed for Barbour to head home from two yards out.

The home side were on top now and Sweeney was called into action to produce a fine stop to deny substitute Harris.

But the Broch finally got in front with 10 minutes to go when Beagrie turned the ball home in a packed penalty area.