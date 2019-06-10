Aberdeen’s Fraser wants to emulate Belgium star Hazard

Former Don Ryan Fraser says he aspires to reach the same level as Belgian superstar Eden Hazard.

The Scotland winger has had a superb season with club side Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

He’s rounding off the campaign on international duty and helped the Dark Blues beat Cyprus 2-1 at Hampden on Saturday.

Tomorrow the 24-year-old and his team mates take on the world’s No 1 side Belgium in Brussels.

Although Roberto Martinez’s side is packed with talent, Hazard is the star, and the 28-year-old last week sealed a move from Chelsea to Real Madrid for a fee that could exceed £150 million.

Hazard hit 16 goals and 15 assists in the English Premier League, but Fraser was second in the assists chart with 14 and also bagged nine goals.

The pair were first and second in the assists table for Europe’s top five leagues (English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Germany Bundesliga, Italy’s Serie A and France’s Ligue One).

Ahead of facing Belgium tomorrow Fraser, who left Aberdeen in January 2013, said: “It was nice to be up there.

“I was really annoyed I didn’t win it because I had enough chances to win it.

“Unluckily for me none of them went in. But Hazard is a top, top, top player.

“When I’ve played against him and I’ve got close to him it’s good – but he’s two or three times a better player than I am.

“You want to get to that level – but sometimes you can’t get to that level.

“But as long as you try your best that’s all you can do. I’ve looked at his game and tried to take little bits to improve my game and that’s what I’ve done this season.

“Of course I want to be there (at Hazard’s level).

“I just want to get better in every game I play. In the last two seasons my stats have been very good.

“I scored six goals and got seven assists (2017/18 season) playing right-back and right wing-back for Bournemouth.

“Then this season I’ve played in my position (left wing) nearly every game and I back myself.

“I’ve got nine goals and 14 assists. At the start of the season I said to Lewis Cook (Bournemouth team mate) I wanted 10 and 10.

“I nearly got there and just missed out on 10 for the goals. If you play your position and back yourself over time then you will get better.”

Saturday’s victory at Hampden got Steve Clarke’s reign as Scotland manager off to the perfect start.

After a goalless first half skipper Andy Robertson fired the Scots ahead just after the hour with a blistering shot from 20 yards.

Scotland missed chances to get a second goal and the visitors levelled in the 87th minute when Anthony Georgiou’s corner from the left picked out Ioannis Kousoulos who headed home.

But two minutes later Scotland found the winner when Fraser’s curling cross from the left was glanced on by sub Oli Burke, the header hit the right post but broke back to Burke to volley home and secure the points.

Fraser added: “It was a good result and a good performance in a way that we looked like we were hard to beat.

“They didn’t really create much and over the last four years I’ve been here it’s looked like we’ve been quite easy to beat and create chances against, but it didn’t feel like that.

“They had a little bit of the ball and they were no walkovers on Saturday.

“But we never really looked like conceding – myself I could have had a couple of goals, other people could have had a couple of goals.

“We could have won 3-0 or 4-0. It wasn’t to be and we made it hard for ourselves.

“But the gaffer has got us together and everyone being together got us over that line.”

However, tomorrow’s game in the Stade Roi Baudouin will be a totally different proposition for Scotland.

Belgium are expected to dominate possession with the Scots’ best hopes of causing problems on the counter-attack.

But Fraser says even threatening on the breakaway won’t be easy.

He said: “A game like Cyprus is nice because you know you get the ball.

“But tomorrow for all I know I might only have two or three touches – so you need to make them count. They are going to have all of the ball – there’s no doubt about it.

“But even against these teams counter-attacking is not straight forward where the front four just go. You’re so deep and on your 18-yard box and then have to try to break.

“These players are so technically gifted in the mind that they will take the space you’re going to run into.

“With teams like Man City people think ‘they’ve got all of the ball so counter-attack on them’ but nobody counter-attacks on them.

“They’re so smart and moving you side to side you’re so tired that you can’t go forward.

“That’s what these top teams do you – we’re not going to get a lot of chances.

“We might get one or two in the game and you need to try to take them. All I know is it will be one of the hardest games Scotland will have to play.”